Financial contributions continue to soar for a recovery fund that will benefit Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.
The 27-year-old longtime Walla Walla resident was shot and wounded in the face and hand in the line of duty Sept. 22, 2022, on Alder Street in Walla Walla.
Despite his injuries, he drove himself to St. Mary Medical Center. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he underwent surgery.
The Union-Bulletin reported on Sept. 22 that law enforcement officials arrested a suspect identified as Brandon Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla.
The GoFundMe account started Sept. 23 shows that as of mid-day Sept. 30m the fund has rapidly climbed to more than $52,000.
Fund organizer and family friend Jenny Mayberry said notification went out on Monday, Sept. 26, to state and national associations for chiefs of police and sheriffs, which caused Mayberry to increase the fund goal from $50,000 to $100,000.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if it reaches $1 million,” she said.
Donations may be made at gofund.me/12efc5cf or dropped off at Hot Mama’s Espresso, 1447 W. Pine St.
Shop co-owner Mayberry, also a Walla Walla County commissioner, said about $3,000 in cash and checks have been received dropped off there. Checks should be made out to Dean Atkinson Jr.
Organizers and Walla Walla Valley Cowboy Church members will host a spaghetti feed there at 8136 Old Highway 12. The fundraiser for Atkinson’s recovery fund will be Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m. The fee is a cash or Venmo donation at the door, Mayberry said.
“We are not pre-selling tickets for this. You just show up,” Mayberry said.
A silent auction is planned but needs new donation items from businesses and others who want to go purchase something for it. Items can be dropped off at Hot Mama’s or call or text message Mayberry at 509-386-2010 to pick up by Oct. 3.
She said all of Atkinson’s medical bills will be covered by the state.
The funds she’s raising are for Atkinson “to spend on whatever he wants because he took five bullets for the city and the county. The pain and suffering from injuries to his upper and lower jaws and palate are tremendous and his recovery will be a long road,” Mayberry said.
She said she wouldn’t be surprised if Atkinson made a donation to a worthy cause if there are funds remaining.
Mayberry watched Atkinson Jr. grow up. As a volunteer firefighter EMT, she worked for 20 years alongside his father, Dean Atkinson Sr., at Walla Walla County Fire District 4.
Father and son serve in the National Guard together, too.
Mayberry posted a photo on Facebook of her son, Jon Smith, and fellow Walla Walla High School Blue Devil football player Josh Nelson, who led their team onto the field with American flags to kick off the Sept. 23 game against the Pasco Bulldogs at Borleske Stadium.
Smith waved aloft a Thin Blue Line flag that shows support for law enforcement and honors and shows Atkinson, a State Patrol veteran since 2018, that the Wa-Hi football team is thinking about him, Mayberry said.
“We all love you Dean and Wa-Hi showed it tonight for you with the big win,” Mayberry posted. The Blue Devils won, 23-15.
“Dean hasn’t been able to speak because of a tube in his throat, but he’s been looking at posts on Facebook and this is a way to show our support,” Mayberry said early Monday, Sept. 26.
The tube came out that morning.
She posted a statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste that on Sept. 22 “we were once again reminded of how dangerous the profession of law enforcement can be when Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was ambushed in his patrol car in Walla Walla.
“We are also reminded of how strong and resolute our law enforcement can be when Trooper Dean Atkinson, though being shot in the face, found the strength to drive himself to the hospital,” Batiste said.
“It is literally a miracle and logically was his time to go. He took two bullets for sure to the face and will have a bullet removed out of his jaw,” Mayberry said early Monday, Sept. 26.
On Sunday, Sept. 25, fiancee Meagan Graves posted that Atkinson “did receive multiple gun shots to his head and hand, which miraculously caused little damage to anything. God was definitely looking over him.”
A gunshot wound to his non-weapon-firing left hand was treated, too.
Before the breathing tube was removed, he had answered yes and no questions by nodding his head and giving a thumbs up, Graves said.
“He has been told he can return to duty once healed if he so chooses and he pumped his fist and smiled with joy. He is one tough guy and I imagine will be reaching out to each one of you as soon as he can,” Graves said.
“He truly is an amazing person and the toughest guy I know.”
Mayberry went to the Plaza Safeway to buy flowers for the Atkinson family, which includes Dean Jr.’s parents, Dean Sr. and Victoria Atkinson of Walla Walla, who have been at his side.
The grocery store donated gratis all the flowers Mayberry wanted for this gesture, she said.
Referring to a tattooed motto Atkinson bears on his arm that reads “Always Come Home,” with a thin blue line running through the script, a post on Atkinson’s Facebook page reads, “I know there has been speculation on how this kid found the intestinal fortitude to drive himself with one hand and gunshot wounds to the hospital, but (the) tattoo … he has had since becoming a trooper should make things very clear.”
Former Wa-Hi classmate Michaela Renee posted, “Dean is one of the most respectful (individuals), one with so much integrity. One who does not ever pass judgment and treats everyone with so much kindness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.