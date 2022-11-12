"My Grandfather's Clock"
“My grandfather's clock was too large for the shelf,
So it stood 90 years on the floor;
It was taller by half than the old man himself,
Though it weighed not a pennyweight more.
It was bought on the morn of the day that he was born,
And was always his treasure and pride;
But it stopp'd short — never to go again —
When the old man died.”
— Song written in 1876 by Henry Clay Work
The incidence of trucks hitting two landmark clocks on Main Street brings to mind lyrics from the popular song, “My Grandfather’s Clock.”
Street clocks were once a big deal to average citizens in an era when they couldn’t afford a timepiece.
“Many times the village jeweler provided the clock for the benefit of all,” reported shiawasseehistory.com.
It noted the E. Howard Clock Company produced about 348 street clocks between 1887-1905 and it appears Walla Walla had two.
It is unknown how many of the clocks survive. And now reproduction street clocks are being made and set up around the nation.
But in the blinking of tail lights, a street clock in front of Martin’s Jewelers on Main Street became irreparably damaged when smashed by a truck, never to run again.
Port Martin’s family bought the shop in 1889 at 119 W. Main St. Their clock, set up in 1910, came along when the shop moved to 10 W. Main St. in the 1930s and to its current locale in 1949 at 18 E. Main St.
Every three years the Martin clock made by Howard Co. of Waltham, Massachusetts, received a tuneup until April 17, 1961, when freight truck driver Duke Klavano backed into the parking space and sheared off the double-faced clock’s cast-iron stand according to the Union-Bulletin.
Reporter Carol Lund, who joined the U-B staff in 1950, covered the story about the loss of Martin’s clock, interviewing owner Port Martin with the wreckage at their feet.
Lund worked at the U-B into the 1960s, then returned to her native Seattle. She died at age 57 on Nov. 2, 1984, in a Tacoma hospital following a pedestrian truck accident on Oct. 19, 1984.
Still standing is the Falkenbergs Jewelers clock, “of beautiful construction and design,” described as an “adornment” to the city in a 1911 newspaper story.
Owner and jeweler Kristian Falkenberg had Seattle expert C.O. Wood install the clock in front of his shop in Die Brücke (The Bridge) building at 42 E. Main St. S.E. Howard Co. made that clock in Boston.
The 500 pound, 16-foot-tall structure stood on a cast iron base with pedestal effect.
Altogether, with all its accoutrements, it weighed around 3,500 pounds, the newspaper reported.
Its 36-inch diameter dial was electrically lighted inside and out.
“The dials are of the finest plate glass, while the pedestal is prettily cast, the whole presenting a beautiful appearance.”
As a timekeeper, it was guaranteed not to vary over 30 seconds per month and the jeweler planned to keep it running at perfect time.
The Falkenberg and Martin clocks would have withstood serious flooding when Mill Creek leapt over its banks and swept through downtown in 1931.
On Jan. 30, 1968, the Falkenberg clock was accidentally knocked down by a delivery truck from Columbus, Ohio. The hands of the clock stopped at 7:50 a.m., the time it was hit. Fortunately, it was rebuilt and reinstalled.
In July 1973, U-B staff writer Norm Taylor reported the 67-year-old timepiece would be relocated early the following year.
When Falkenbergs moved in 1974 to 6 E. Main St., so did the clock, but not without incident. A newspaper photo caption noted that store employee Leo G. Bernier, then 34, was treated at St. Mary Community Hospital after falling and breaking his right ankle and both heels. It didn’t note if his injuries were related to or delayed the clock move.
Falkenbergs partner Jerry Cundiff Jr. watched when the Dwinell Central Neon Co. hooked up the 1906 clock to a boom. Falkenbergs obtained permission from the city council to move the clock west on Main Street to its current position when the business relocated.
“It’s the finest clock ever made,” store manager Jerry L. Cundiff Sr. told the U-B.
Cundiff Sr. first became involved in the store in 1914. He became owner in 1932 and celebrated his 59th anniversary with the firm in September 1974.
Photos on Joe Drazan’s Bygone Walla Walla blog reveal both clocks underwent facelifts several times over the decades, with ornate lighting being removed and replaced with neon lights and other modern “updates.”
Since the 1993 building restoration project where Falkenberg’s is now, the iconic clock shows off its original lighting and details with painted gold accents.
Annie Charnley Eveland is a freelance writer who produces the Etcetera column and feature stories for the Union-Bulletin. She retired from the U-B after a 42½-year newspaper career as an editor, columnist and journalist. Send news with contact name and daytime phone number to acereporter1979@gmail.com or call 509-386-7369.
