Entries accepted for cyberspace photo exhibit

If photographers in the region are looking to get their images in front of a top-notch curator of contemporary photography, this year’s Open Regional Exhibit, hosted by the Pendleton Center for the Arts, is the ticket, said center Executive Director Roberta Lavadour in a release.
Julia Dolan, Minor White curator of photography at the Portland Art Museum, will study each entry in this year’s exhibit and award $1,000 in prize money, contributed by Banner Bank of Pendleton.
“This year’s exhibit is going to be a little different, so we wanted to make it extra special. Having Julia get to see the work of our local and regional artists is a real treat,” Roberta said.
Teens 13-17 and adults 18 and older who live in Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington may enter their work. Entry details are available at pendletonarts.org and more information is available at director@pendletonarts.org or 541-310-7413.
The entry deadline is May 31 and winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. June 6 with a judge’s critique broadcast on the arts center’s website, Roberta said.
This will be the first time the event will be in cyberspace in the open regional’s more than 47-year history.
“Before the library was renovated into the Arts Center, the Open Regional Exhibit was held at Blue Mountain Community College, the old Armory (now Convention Center) and other spots. Having it online this year makes sense for keeping our artists and patrons safe, and it just feels like an extension of the way we’ve adapted in the past. And, it’s helped us to engage a judge who is usually too busy to make the trip to Pendleton to see the framed work on our gallery walls,” Roberta said.
Since 2010, Julia has curated and co-curated more than 40 exhibitions at the Portland Art Museum including Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal… (2019-20), Contemporary Native Photographers and the Edward Curtis Legacy: Zig Jackson, Wendy Red Star, Will Wilson (2016), Representing: Vernacular Photographs of, by and for African Americans (2017), and Blue Sky: The Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts at 40 (2014). She received a bachelor of fine arts in photography from the Maryland Institute College of Art, a masters in art history from the Pennsylvania State University, and a Ph.D. in art history from Boston University.
“We’re hoping that our regular opening reception-goers will celebrate at home during that time as we all watch the event simultaneously,” Roberta said.
PCA staff reached out to the Great Pacific Wine and Coffee Company, which regularly provides refreshments for the opening reception events, and the business will offer Open Regional Reception Kits with various wines, cheeses, chocolates and other nibbles that can be picked up before the evening event.
The public will be able to view all entries at PendletonArts.org through June 30 and submit their votes for the Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award.