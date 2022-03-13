Walla Walla County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The United Way of the Blue Mountains will receive $81,600 under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Walla Walla County.
Agencies must submit their applications online no later than 3 p.m. Monday, March 28.
For more information about requirements and disbursement, visit uwbluemt.org/EFSP.
This national board is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
The local Emergency Food and Shelter Board will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in our area.
