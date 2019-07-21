Walla Wallans Blake Nass and Katelyn Elmenhurst wed on May 18, 2019, at the home of the bride’s parents. The Rev. Brian Hope of Mission Church officiated.
The son of Cindy and Greg Nass of Walla Walla, Blake graduated in 2010 from Walla Walla High School and earned a conservation biology degree in 2014 from the College of Idaho in Caldwell. He is an EMT-firefighter with Walla Walla Fire District 4.
The daughter of Wendi and Dan Elmenhurst of Walla Walla, Katelyn graduated in 2013 from Wa-Hi and earned an education degree in 2019 from Boise State University. She works in the birth to 3 program at ESD 123 in Pasco.