Website links included in an item Monday were in error for scholarships from Elks National Foundation. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details, including the application link, visit elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS. The submission deadline is Nov. 5.

Additionally, Walla Walla Elks Lodge 287 is offering MVS, Vocational and Nicholas scholarships. Applications are due at the local Elks Lodge by March 2. Applications and requirements are available online at waelks.org. Click the what we do tab on the home page, then click Scholarships. Nicholas grants are local only, available for seniors who are U.S. citizens with a grade-point average between 2.2 and 3.2 only. Applications are due to the local Elks Lodge by March 13. For more information, contact Walla Walla Elks Lodge Scholarship Chairman Timothy Stewart at tim.wwelkslodge287@gmail.com or 509-301-5483.

 

Etcetera appears in daily and Sunday editions. Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or afternoons at 526-8313. 

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

