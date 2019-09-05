Website links included in an item Monday were in error for scholarships from Elks National Foundation. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details, including the application link, visit elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS. The submission deadline is Nov. 5.
Additionally, Walla Walla Elks Lodge 287 is offering MVS, Vocational and Nicholas scholarships. Applications are due at the local Elks Lodge by March 2. Applications and requirements are available online at waelks.org. Click the what we do tab on the home page, then click Scholarships. Nicholas grants are local only, available for seniors who are U.S. citizens with a grade-point average between 2.2 and 3.2 only. Applications are due to the local Elks Lodge by March 13. For more information, contact Walla Walla Elks Lodge Scholarship Chairman Timothy Stewart at tim.wwelkslodge287@gmail.com or 509-301-5483.