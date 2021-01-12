Elected and appointed officers for 2021 from the El Katif Shriners Temple in Spokane were installed during a recent virtual ceremony. The new potentate is Illustrious Sir Roger Nelson, reported Point of Contact Noble Dutch Meier, public relations chairman from Walla Walla.
The El Katif region includes Walla Walla, Clarkston, Tri-Cities, Ritzville and Spokane, where it is based, Dutch said.
Blue Mountain Shrine Club in Walla Walla has one of the biggest member contingents in El Katif, he said. In terms of current activities, Dutch said, “Everyone is on lockdown, so group meetings of any size at all can’t happen.”
In addition to its philanthropic contributions in the community, the local club since about 1955 has been known for its green, ornate Middle Eastern-themed calliope, a brass-horned musical instrument towed in a trailer that trumpets its presence along parade routes.
The Shrine organization’s premise is philanthropy, fun and fellowship.
“We are one of the hundreds of Shrine International temples around the world, and our principles are those of brotherly love, relief and truth,” said Roger in a release. “Most importantly, we’re a group committed to helping children (and their families) with specialized medical treatments.”
Several families in Walla Walla have benefited from the services provided in Spokane, at a facility operated by Shriners International. It runs 22 hospitals and clinics for children in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Families receive those services regardless of their ability to pay. More information about accessing assistance is available at elkatif.org.