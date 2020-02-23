A local child has benefited from a fundraiser to get a Freedom Concepts Discovery Series bicycle designed just for him.
Gabe Scheel uses a bike almost daily for therapy, according to a post by his mother, Tonya Scheel, at ubne.ws/2vN1KpY.
He needs to be kept moving so he doesn’t get contracture, a shortening and hardening of muscles, tendons or other tissue that can lead to deformity and rigidity of joints.
“He loves being outside on his bike, and he rides about 2 miles a day. We also take the time to let him take the dog for a walk. This is a way for him to feel normal,” Tonya noted on a fundraising page at ubne.ws/2vN1KpY.
As kids do, Gabe outgrew his current bike preventing him from riding it comfortably. “Getting equipment for him is no easy task,” Tonya said.
“With his bike being too small for him, we are not sure what to do in order for him to be active. (Getting a new adaptive bike) will be a huge benefit for his daily therapy schedule and a time for him to be a normal kid.”
Her efforts paid off as Gabe got his new bike courtesy of Friendship Circle of Michigan, which hosts an annual Great Bike Giveaway.
Continued monetary contributions will help others obtain bikes, too.
The average cost for such a bike is $4,500. The giveaway provides a platform to fundraiser for an adaptive bike at a discounted price.
The Great Bike Giveaway has raised more than $1 million in the past six years and provided more than 1,000 adaptive bikes for children and teens with special needs.
The Great Bike Giveaway website says for children with special needs, bike riding provides a source of much-needed exercise, gives therapeutic value and contributes to an inclusive environment where the children can ride bikes like everyone else.
Adaptive bikes assist children and teens with special needs who have balance and mobility challenges.
Yet most families are off-put by the high costs of adaptive bikes, leaving their children on the sidelines.
Learn more at friendshipcircle.org. The Great Bike Giveaway is dedicated to the memory of Michaela Noam Kaplan, who, despite physical limitations imposed by cerebral palsy, “adored life, traveled the world, went to school and loved her adaptive bicycle.”
Calling all teachers
Established in 1947 in Plymouth, Mass., Plimoth Plantation is a living history museum that replicates the original settlement of the Plymouth Colony established by English colonists/pilgrims in 1620.
Teachers are being offered the opportunity to explore new voices and historical perspectives rapidly changing the way Indigenous and colonial history is understood and taught and its current significance through a diverse set of primary sources.
The humanities-driven historical case study reveals how an Indigenous-colonial regional landscape was built, evolved through collaboration and conflict and ultimately dissolved politically and culturally.
The educational opportunity at Plimoth Plantation is called Beyond the Mayflower: New Voices from Early America, 1500-1676.
The establishment of an English colony within Wampanoag homelands with Mayflower’s arrival in 1620 set in motion a series of events that permanently changed a complex and interconnected network of Indigenous communities, each with its own rich cultural traditions, challenges, and aspirations, according to a release.
Each participant will receive a $2,100 stipend to help cover the cost of travel, lodging and meals for the two-week Institute.
The application deadline is March 1 for the July 26-Aug. 9 National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Institute for Teachers summer program.
Beyond the Mayflower will bring together innovative thought leaders from the nation’s classrooms, dig sites, archives and museums in the place where Mayflower landed.
Contact the Mayflower Society at beyondmayflower@plimoth.org, 508-746-1622 ext. 8359, in Plymouth.
In addition, the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, P.O. Box 3297, Plymouth, MA 02361, is seeking 102 descendants for is 400th anniversary of Mayflower Pilgrim Progress.
Men, women and children of various ages are needed to represent actual Mayflower passengers during the 2020 opening ceremonies procession on April 24 in Plymouth.
The procession will be followed by a ceremony at Plymouth Rock that will narrate and reenact the story of the initial settlement and the survivors of the first winter.
The event will be from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with muster at Steven’s Field at 10:30 a.m. Participants must be dressed in Pilgrim attire and be able to walk 1.5 miles.
For more information, contact Cynthia Tinney of the Massachusetts Mayflower Society at cmtinney@yahoo.com or 781-878-5273 by March 17.
Ark Day School receives funding
The nonprofit Ark Day School, 928 Sturm Ave., garnered grant funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce to expand its accommodations to area youngsters.
Commerce awarded a Minor Renovation or Repair of Existing Early Learning Facilities Grant of $58,909 for 11 additional spaces to First Church of God/Blue Mountain Community Church, doing business as The Ark, said the day school’s Director Louise Johnson.
The school remodel to add two rooms for toddlers at the Ark will use existing nursery rooms at the church, Louise said.
Altogether, Louise said they need $94,953, which includes furnishings and incidentals. The church has pledged $20,000, but that leaves a shortfall of $16,044.
The school staffs one teacher per seven toddlers. “We are planning to initially have 11 spots and increasing at a future time to a total capacity, which would be 18 children. We are in the process of requesting the licensing change of adding younger children and an increase in total number of 18 children,” Louise said.
She came into the directorship after a 30-plus-year career teaching kindergartners in public schools, she said.
In partnership with the Department of Children Youth and Families, the state Department of Commerce announced $17.2 million in grants to 39 current and new early learning providers across the state.
The grants provide financial support to allow Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program contractors and Working Connections Child Care subsidy providers to plan, expand, remodel, purchase or construct early learning facilities and classrooms, according to a release.
Grants will provide additional early learning opportunities for more than 1,270 children statewide. Commerce received 125 applications requesting more than $34 million during the application cycle.
“Too many working parents in Washington are either paying more than they can afford or struggling to find quality child care and preschool in their community,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown in the release.
“The first years of life are critical to a child’s long-term development. These grants are a crucial step toward achieving a child care system that works better for all Washington families.”
The nonprofit Ark is currently licensed for 100 and accepts children ages 2½ to 12 years.
It operates from 6:45-6 p.m. and provides transportation to and from school for school-age children, Louise said.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser Thurs.
Sustainable Living Center and Walla Walla Valley Farm to School proponents will host the fifth annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Maple Counter Cafe, 209 E. Alder St.
Proceeds from the pasta meal and wine will support WWVFS efforts, such as hands-on student learning in school gardens, the use of more local produce in school meals and helping to establish and maintain school gardens in the Walla Walla Valley.
Customers will be seated on a first-come, first served basis. Adult plates are $15, children’s plates are $8 and wine will be $7 by the glass.
Contact Erendira Cruz at 509-524-5218 for further details and see ubne.ws/2PbudwF.
Mini grants awarded
Walla Walla-Columbia School Retirees Association awarded 16 local school employees with grants of $200 each.
Projects are intended to benefit students in a variety of ways, such as books for classrooms, special field trips and funds for sport activities.
Applicants were entered in a drawing and are members of the association, currently employed in area public schools. The funds were sought for needs such as kinetic sand, head phones for Chromebook, rug for calm-down center, incentives for a student store and steam art supplies.
Winners from Green Park, Walla Walla High School, Davis Elementary and College Place schools grades 6-12 are Rebecca Boeckman, Tensie Lovejoy, Loretta Wright, Kim Cassetto, Jennifer Morash, Irene Randow, Sheila Woeflie and Sarah Thomson.
Winners from Columbia-Burbank, Dayton, Touchet and Waitsburg were Cynthia Glazier, Michelle Redden, Christi Sorbel, Kailey Rothstrom, Paula Laib, Sarah Ortund, Teri Lesmeister and Kathy Somers-Shrim.
All association members, from superintendents, bus drivers, nurses and support personnel, are eligible to apply for grants, according to a release.
Eloise Thomas in October 1947 organized the Walla Walla Retired Teachers Association with 14 members. Walla Walla-Columbia School Retirees Association Unit 31 now has more than 630 members. Statewide, the Washington State School Retirees Association has more than 16,000 members.
WWCSRA awards two $2,000 scholarships to prospective teachers and/or candidates in other school related fields. Information about applications, deadlines and other details are available at wssra-units.org/wallawalla-columbia/.
Current officers are Paula Nichols, president; Kathi Goodwin, president elect; MaryJo Fontenot, secretary; Jim Briggs, treasurer; and Jacquie Clark, past president.