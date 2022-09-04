The Elevate Education program in Walla Walla and Columbia counties and the Milton-Freewater area helps students find more educational and career success in a variety of ways while letting their voices be heard.
Opportunities to talk about education and post-high school opportunities for students in these communities will be offered at summits in September and October, according to a release from United Way of the Blue Mountains, which powers Elevate.
“The Elevate Education Summit is an opportunity for community members to come together to support student success,” said Amanda Mount, community results coordinator, Elevate and United Way of the Blue Mountains.
“We hope to engage residents in a conversation about what we can do to better support students, their families and our schools. We will share some data that measures student achievement and well-being, and host conversations to hear community members’ concerns and ideas.
“The insights and learnings will inform strategies that we can use to make sure that all students in our region have access to educational opportunities that meet their needs.”
The meetings will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at: Columbia County Fairgrounds, Dayton, Sept. 27; Touchet High School, Sept. 28; Lions Club, Waitsburg, Sept. 29; Milton-Freewater Community Building, Oct. 12; College Place Lions Club, Oct. 13; and the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, Oct. 19.
