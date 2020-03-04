Eden’s Pantry opens on Walla Walla University campus

A Walla Walla University Office of Student Life survey revealed 45% of student respondents say they have personally struggled with not having enough to eat. Eden’s Pantry is an initiative to meet that basic need.
Since December, University Church, 212 SW Fourth St., College Place, has provided a site to help students and others experiencing food insecurity, reported Kiersten Ekkens, Missions and Outreach, in gleanernow.com.
Kiersten said more than 100 WWU students visit Eden’s Pantry in the church youth room from 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday for free, nutritious food.
“Food insecurity is an issue facing college students across the nation and Walla Walla University students are not immune,” according to wallawalla.edu.
Troy Fitzgerald, University Church outreach and discipleship pastor, and Jonathan Simons, a graduate student in the social work department, founded the operation, which provides such healthful foods as bread, canned soup, fruits and vegetables and cereal and beans.
“Because we believe that every person is created in the image of God, our mission reaches beyond providing food to promote the value of nutrition, increase self-sufficiency and instill hope,” Troy said.
“Furthermore, we seek to encourage an understanding of food insecurity within our community and to create a space for students and church members to volunteer and come together. In this way, Eden’s Pantry helps to ensure that food relief has a more meaningful, enduring impact.”
University Church members donate food, time and funding to support the students and community members. The locale on the WWU campus also allows students and members of the church and community to connect.
Established in 1891, the church is a congregation of more than 2,500 college students, faculty, staff and community members who worship on the WWU campus.
Eden’s Pantry will accept: shelf-stable foods on site in the University Church Youth Room or donations may be left at Andy’s Market, 1117 S. College Ave., College Place, in marked bins at check out; cash donations for fresh produce and perishable goods, made online at wwuchurch.com or mark “Eden’s Pantry” on tithe envelopes.
The pantry can use donations of bread, canned fruit, soup and vegetables, pasta, dry cereal, nuts, nut butters, granola bars, juice pouches, rice, beans and homemade granola. Wa-Hi singers win contest
Several Walla Walla High School vocal students won at a recent contest and in April will head to the Washington Music Educators Association Solo and Ensemble Competition in Ellensburg.
They were among a group of Wa-Hi vocalists who competed in the Columbia Basin Music Educators Association’s Vocal Solo and Ensemble contest on Saturday at Richland High School.
Dominic Walker won in the baritone category.
Belles Voix won in the large soprano/mezzo/alto category. That group includes Aria Avila, Izzy Brashear-Simmons, Janie De Leon Lara, Grace Evans, Mimi Filan, Megan Hua, Emma Jenkins, Raquelle Justice, Abbey Loney, Mya Osborn, Liana Osterman, Brooklyn Rogers, Hannah Sanchez, JDa Thomas Hemming, Paula Vargas and Maliah Mercado.
Also placing in competition are: Shemar Irizarry, first alternate in the tenor category; Lydia Anderson and Dominic Walker, second alternate, small mixed category; and Chamber Singers, second alternate large soprano/mezzo/alto category with members Lydia Anderson, Kaeldra Caton, Nele Escobar, Michelle Foster, Ciera Griggs, Sofia Groff, Isabele Gwinn, Marissa McBride, Colleen McKibben, Maliah Mercardo, Liana Osterman and Jazmyn Paul.
Roger Garcia, Walla Walla School District music coordinator, said each student and ensemble performed in front of an adjudicator and received a rating of I, II, III, IV or V, with I equaling a superior rating and V equaling poor.
The top three musicians in each category are ranked as winner, first and second alternates.