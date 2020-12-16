Members of Eastgate Lions Club made the difficult decision to cancel their annual crab feed, orginally slated for February.
"This not only deprives the community and the club members of an enjoyable social event, it also means the club will have to greatly curtail the community support our loyal patrons have allowed us to provide for 20-plus years," said Lions Club Treasurer Mike Howell in a release.
The club will continue to provide sight assistance, including glasses, and hopes to select one or two other charities to support.
Yet, with a curtailment of fundraising efforts and incoming financial contributions for the foreseeable future, the club won't be able to support the one international, eight local and three regional charities it has in the past.
“We distributed $2,787 in sight assistance last year, $5,738 to local charities, $1,000 regionally and $1,125 to Lions International, a total of $10,650 in 2019-20. We regret we can’t do this again, but as we all know, 2020-2021 is an aberration, we hope,” Mike said. “Wear your mask, stay well and we’ll see you in February of 2022.”