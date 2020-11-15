The Salvation Army-sponsored Angel Trees are getting an early start and are situated at several places around town, according to a release.
Angel tags, which express the gift wishes of children and senior citizens, will be available at Walmart, Washington Federal Bank, Inland Octopus, Walla Walla Clinic, Wildlings Co., Les Schwab and the YMCA.
Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gifts for needy children and seniors are greatly appreciated.
Gifts can be delivered directly to The Salvation Army, 825. W. Alder St., or left at the store with the selected tag.
In addition Salvation Army is also offering an online registry through Walmart at ubne.ws/3pjqZHL. Steps to follow from the Walmart website: Registry, then Registry for Good, and then Angel Tree of Walla Walla.
For more information, contact Salvation Army Social Services Coordinator Monica Smith at 509-529-9470 or monica.smith@usw.salvationarmy.org.