Early Life Speech and Language benefits from sweet donation

In a true sweetheart gesture, Bright’s Candies on Main Street extended a gift of love to Early Life Speech and Language’s clinic during February, the month for Valentines.
Bright’s Candies owner Paul Jenes shared 15% of sales purchased the two weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day with the nonprofit ELSL speech clinic in support of its services provided at no charge for children ages 2-7 years at 607 E. Main St.
ELSL’s next fundraiser will be a $10 pancake breakfast at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar, 1604 Plaza Way, from 8-10 a.m. Saturday.
Friends, clinic families and volunteers from the Walla Walla High School Latino Club will be serving food.
All-school reunion plans set
Planning is afoot for Walla Walla Catholic Schools Association of Alumni & Friends’ all-school reunion June 27 at DeSales Catholic High School, 919 E. Sumach St.
A relaxing evening reuniting with friends, teachers and classmates is promised, including a social hour at 5:15 p.m. with light appetizers, beer and wine.
The buffet dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. and features beef brisket, barbecued chicken, Yukon and red potato gratinée, a variety of salads and fresh fruits and assorted desserts from Marty Bray, A Chef’s Creation Catering.
The cost is $30 per person, to be prepaid with reservations, which are due by June 10.
RSVP to WWCS Association of Alumni & Friends, 919 E. Sumach St. The group has a newsletter, available by emailing alumni@thewwcs.com, for more details, or see Walla Walla Catholic Schools Association of Alumni & Friends on Facebook.
More details are available from Wendy Kimball, 509-540-1245 or Rosalie at 509-520-2889.
Seniors receive scholarships
Esmeralda Rojero Gonzalez and Luci Sullivan received $1,500 Beca Maestro/a del Futuro scholarships from the Walla Walla Public Schools’ Department of Equity and Dual Programs.
The scholarships assist local high school seniors such as Walla Walla High School students Esmeralda and Luci, who desire to become bilingual teachers or certificated employees and return to work for Walla Walla Public Schools after graduation.
Funds for the scholarships come through grant funding from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Requirements to be considered for the scholarship include being a 2020 graduating senior from a Walla Walla public high school, maintain a minimum high school grade-point average of 2.5, earn the Seal of Biliteracy, enroll full-time at a two- or four-year college or university in the fall and have a commitment to becoming a bilingual teacher and return to WWPS.
Esmeralda plans to attend Washington State University and become a bilingual elementary teacher. Luci plans to major in English and Spanish at Brigham Young University and become a bilingual teacher.