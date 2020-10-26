Twin W Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol cadets are raising funds that sponsor wreaths for the graves of veterans buried in Mountain View Cemetery.
From noon-5 p.m. cadets and senior members will be at Albertsons to accept donations to Wreaths Across America on Oct. 31-Nov. 1 and at Plaza Safeway at the same times on Nov. 24 and 25. Donations may also be made to the squadron’s web page at ubne.ws/2TikyWM.
As of Friday, the website reported 160 wreaths have been sponsored, which is 6.4% to goal and 2,340 wreaths to go.
“Last year everyone gathered at the cemetery and placed about 500 wreaths on the various gravestones. The kids are really trying to see if they can get more this year,” emailed cadet mom Darby Le Clair.
On Dec. 19, members of the squadron will help Mountain View Cemetery remember and honor those who defended the nation by laying remembrance wreaths on their graves. Because of coronavirus physical distancing requirements this year, cadets, members and families will be getting creative with how that will occur.
Donations in any amount are accepted. One wreath is $15, a family donation of $60 is four wreaths, a small business donation of $150 is 10 wreaths and a corporate donation of $1,500 is 100 wreaths, Darby said. She said there are about 2,500 veterans graves in the Walla Walla area.
There are currently four-six active cadets. The CAP cadet program trains young men and women in teamwork, moral leadership, aerospace education, technical skills to support emergency services and military history and customs.
Through national encampments, a college and flight training scholarship program, and the International Air Cadet Exchange, CAP cadets broaden their horizons, learn to assume responsibility, feel self-confidence and set goals for their lives, according to the Twin W website, ubne.ws/37EdNGO.
Founded in December 1941, shortly before the bombing of Pearl Harbor, an act of Congress made CAP an auxiliary of the U.S Air Force in 1947. Since then, CAP has been tasked with emergency services, cadet programs and aerospace education missions.
Cadets are meeting virtually and in a recent week there was a live meeting with four cadets and one commander. The others and senior members continue to meet weekly online. Only four cadets can be in person each week.
Those 12 and older are eligible to join and there is plenty of space for new interested people in the local group. Daughter Cora joined in 2019 because she wants to learn to fly planes, Darby said.
“They really have some wonderful programs for the kids. There were once-a-month weekend sessions where they could learn many different things from getting fly-along time into STEM activities. My daughter got to do a drone certification there. They get to learn about search and rescue, aerospace, teamwork and physical fitness,” Darby said. “This has really been a fun group so far and I would love to see them really get a lot of support.”
Contacts for the program are Lt. Col. Ted Hanson at ted.hanson@wawg.cap.gov and 509-386-6509, and 1st Lt. Steve Heinzman, steven.heinzman@waga.cap.gov and 509-386-3855.