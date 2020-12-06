Have you noticed the holiday spirit in our city’s downtown area?
Three 8-foot by 8-foot murals appeared there on Tuesday courtesy of efforts initiated by business owner Staci Wanichek, who wanted to add extra cheer to downtown through local art.
Staci found inspiration in murals Disneyland places around its sites. “We always loved finding them. Disneyland has murals around to lead you through the parks, and (the Walla Walla murals) can lead you through downtown,” she said.
Her idea gained support from the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation and momentum built.
Further motivated by a mural Jaden Bergevin painted that’s placed outside TMACS, 80 N. Colville St., Staci reached out to Jaden’s mom, Annette Bergevin of Bergevin Lane.
“Annette was really the person who made it happen. If it wasn’t for Annette, it wouldn’t have happened at all,” Staci said. “Annette was just great. She got Jaden. She found all the artists. She was just amazing. She was super fun to brainstorm with.”
Annette contacted local artists Craig Meldahl, Claire Laville and Chris Jonlick to create additional murals, Staci said.
And now, no matter how gray the day, there’s cheery art at Land Title Plaza, 33 E. Main St., Coffee Perk, 4 S. First Ave., and in front of the former Macy’s department store, 54 E. Main St.
“I like them, they’re all very different,” Staci said.
Walla Walla Builders Supply, 607 W. Tietan St., chipped in, donating the plywood on which to paint the murals. Staci’s company, Evergreen Labs, 4 W. Rees Ave., donated all the paint for the project.
The seasonal joy has been spread even further with additional holiday decorations downtown funded through donations from Walla Walla Environmental, Baker Boyer, Columbia REA, Community Bank and Gesa Credit Union.
The murals will be in downtown through at least December. “People get to walk around town, find pretty things to look and even take advantage of photo ops,” Staci said. The community is encouraged to take pictures with the murals and post with the hashtag #believeWW.