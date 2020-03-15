Donors to gather for charitable giving event

On Thursday more than 100 women and men will gather to listen to three Walla Walla Valley micro-charities explain how their cause could benefit from a one time donation from the group’s philanthropy.
100 Women Who Care members in the valley are committed to learn about small area nonprofits and gather resources in a single night to donate to a worthy cause.
Past winners on separate occasions include The Health Center of Walla Walla, Hope Heals (Blue Mountain Action Council) and Walla Walla Music Organization (BMAC), each who left the evening event with a check for more than $10,000.
Altogether, the organization has donated $41,386 to local charities since its inception in fall 2018, said Tera Davis in a release.
From the current 19 applications received, the three presenters will be Trilogy Recovery Community, Fort Walla Walla Museum and Yeehaw Aloha, verified 501c3 nonprofits that have been in operation for a minimum of one year and receive the majority of their funding through local community support.
100 Women Who Care events are held each spring and fall. It has no administrative costs and all expenses for the event itself are covered by sponsors Academy Mortgage, Diamond Cut Landscaping and GESA Power House Theater.
Through a donation from Power House Theatre, 100 Women Who Care of Walla Walla Valley has secured the theater for upcoming events on Sept. 24, March 18 and Sept. 21, 2021; and March 17 and Sept. 22, 2022.
For more details, contact Tera at tera.davis@academymortgage.com.
Soldier’s life fraught with sorrow
Images of an unidentified, slim World War I veteran marching in his U.S. Army uniform decades later in local Veterans Day parades cropped up in the Nov. 11 U-B, courtesy of Joe Drazan, who has the online Bygone Walla Walla blog.
Reading the newspaper that day, native Walla Wallan Susan Queen recognized her granduncle, the late Marvin Vance Allen, a striking man with a wonderful singing voice. “He was nice-looking with a full head of silver hair,” Susan recalled.
The quiet man with a great smile, persevered through several difficult sadnesses over the years, Susan said.
She said her tall, slender and handsome granduncle marched proudly every year in the Nov. 11 parades until he died on July 25, 1975.
Marvin joined the Army at about age 18, made the rank of sergeant and fought in France during World War I. Friends nicknamed him “Sarge.”
While stationed in France Marvin met Valentine Amelia Boyer, a young French woman who spoke little English. They married and he brought his bride to Walla Walla after the war ended on Nov. 11, 1918.
Ten days after his birth, the couple’s infant son Robert died on Aug. 25, 1920. A deep longing to return to France and despondency over the baby’s death contributed to Valentine’s frequently stated desire to take her own life, Susan said. His income as a garage mechanic meant Marvin couldn’t afford to send Valentine back to her native land.
The Walla Walla Daily Union reported on June 23, 1923, that Valentine, then 24, died at the couple’s home, 534 N. Ninth Ave., at about 3:30 p.m. on June 23, “the result of a gun shot wound fired by herself, according to decision arrived at by Drs. J. E. Vanderpool and C.H. Garrett, called to examine the body by Coroner J.W. Cooners.”
When Marvin returned from work as an electrician at the Williard Station that day he discovered she had shot herself with his gun. Born in 1896, Valentine Allen is buried in the Allen plot at Mountain View Cemetery next to Robert and Marvin.
On the evening of his wedding to a school teacher named Vina, his brother-in-law Darrell Sawyer and other men kidnapped Marvin and kept him out all night. He and Vina had married at Marvin’s sister Marie’s and Darrell’s Brownsville, Ore., home.
Marvin and Vina adopted a son at a few days old and named him Robert “Bobby.”
As he grew his skin color darkened, the family noted, but they loved Bobby and the shade of his skin was unimportant, Susan noted. They were devastated when the Seattle adoption agency took the child from them when he was 2. Vina kept several pieces of his clothing. That marriage ended in divorce.
He was born April 24, 1896, in La Grange, Iowa, and came west with his family after a tornado destroyed their farm. They landed in Walla Walla where his parents had married and his maternal grandparents lived. Marvin attended Washington Elementary and Walla Walla High schools. The July 27, 1975, Union-Bulletin obituary reported Marvin, a career mechanic, died of cancer on July 25, 1975, at the Walla Walla Veterans Administration Hospital.
He was a life member of the Benevolent Order of Elks Lodge 287 and active in several veterans groups: as a charter member of Veterans of World War l Whitman Barracks Lodge 135; as a 50-year member of American Legion Walter C. Lee Post 32 and as a life member and past commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992.
Survivors at the time of his death included his sister, (Susan’s grandmother) Marie of Walla Walla, and a number of nieces and nephews.