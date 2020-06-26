Morning rain posed no deterrent to those intent on making donations to the American of University Women Walla Walla Branch for its annual book sale in February.
AAUW member volunteers reopened and stationed themselves at drop boxes on June 13 to receive donations.
The effort was a huge success, said book sale committee co-chairwoman Kay Raddatz in a release.
"During the first four hours, 95 boxes of books were collected from the various locations," she said.
Members stationed at drop boxes on opening day to put donations directly into vehicles included Linda Brown, Holly Howard, Jen Stutesman, Jeanne Denker, Kathy Jones, Karen Bury, Glenda Montgomery, Sue Hardin, Beth Kreger, Ruth Ladderud, Diane Anderson, Mary Lou Crouter, Kay and book sale co-chair Melanie Plantaric.
Donations can be dropped into collection boxes at John’s Wheatland Bakery, Southgate Center Market, formerly Harvest Foods, Andy’s Market, Impress Salon on Plaza Way, YWCA in the alley behind and Fry’s True Value in Milton-Freewater.
"In the days since the grand reopening, the drop boxes have been filled many times each day. We continue to be grateful to the community for their donations and appreciate those who saved books for us until we could reopen," Kay said.
The next book sale is scheduled for Feb. 19-21. With proceeds raised from this and the annual Kitchen Tour, AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, scholarships and research. For more information, see wallawalla-wa.aauw.net.