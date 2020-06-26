200623_etc_aauwbookdroplindabrown.jpg

What better place to volunteer than in front of Wheatland Bakery with a drink and comfy chair. Linda Brown joined other Walla Walla Branch American Association of University Women members who attended drop boxes reopened at various local sites on June 13 for book donations.

 Courtesy photo

Morning rain posed no deterrent to those intent on making donations to the American of University Women Walla Walla Branch for its annual book sale in February.

AAUW member volunteers reopened and stationed themselves at  drop boxes on June 13 to receive donations.

The effort was a huge success, said book sale committee co-chairwoman Kay Raddatz in a release.

"During the first four hours, 95 boxes of books were collected from the various locations," she said.

Members stationed at drop boxes on opening day to put donations directly into vehicles included Linda Brown, Holly Howard, Jen Stutesman, Jeanne Denker, Kathy Jones, Karen Bury, Glenda Montgomery, Sue Hardin, Beth Kreger, Ruth Ladderud, Diane Anderson, Mary Lou Crouter, Kay and book sale co-chair Melanie Plantaric.

Donations can be dropped into collection boxes at John’s Wheatland Bakery, Southgate Center Market, formerly Harvest Foods, Andy’s Market, Impress Salon on Plaza Way, YWCA in the alley behind and Fry’s True Value in Milton-Freewater.

"In the days since the grand reopening, the drop boxes have been filled many times each day. We continue to be grateful to the community for their donations and appreciate those who saved books for us until we could reopen," Kay said.

The next book sale is scheduled for Feb. 19-21. With proceeds raised from this and the annual Kitchen Tour, AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, scholarships and research. For more information, see wallawalla-wa.aauw.net.

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at 509-526-8313 or

annieeveland@wwub.com.

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,