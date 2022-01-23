Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund founder Jerry Zahl continues to set goals to increase the value of the fund that benefits graduates of Walla Walla schools.
He reported on Jan. 15 that it's now nearing $190,000, and that's after having granted nearly $30,000 in scholarships in its nearly 10-year existence.
"A strong wish might be to have $250,000 in the fund by the end of its 10th year, 2022," he said.
"All gifts are welcome, no matter how large or small, and will remain in the fund working forever, as only the annual interest is paid back out," Zahl said.
He noted that donations could be the amount of one's graduation year "or even the cost of a decent lunch is a good place to start."
Zahl, who also chairs the fund, is a member of the Walla Walla High School Class of 1962.
Gifts may be earmarked WWPHS SF and sent to Blue Mountain Community Foundation, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or made online at ubne.ws/donateWWPHSfund.
