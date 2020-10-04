A Sept. 25 New York Times story reported wildfires have impacted Washingtonians and Oregon, the latter where more than a thousand homes may have been destroyed.
South of Spokane, the entire town of Malden, Washington, with an estimated population of 265, lost nearly everything on Sept. 7.
The raging blaze swept through so fast deputies could barely roust residents from their homes, screaming to evacuate as they raced through town. Malden’s fire station burned with its sole fire truck a melted hulk inside.
Such ruination has hit places all over the West Coast “as a wildfire season of unrivaled destruction continued to spread, destroying not only much of Malden but several other communities in the Northwest, while belching enough smoke to blot out the sun in San Francisco” (and much of the Northwest, including Walla Walla) reported the NYT.
To help survivors in Washington and Oregon who’ve been impacted by the fires, the nonprofit Emergency Equipment Solutions has set in motion a huge community benefit in Walla Walla, according to a release.
The Wildfire Relief Benefit Yard Sale is set for 9 a.m. Friday and until 8 p.m. Saturday at Eagles Aerie, 350 S. Second Ave. See a posting on Facebook at ubne.ws/3cNYQCD.
Half the proceeds will go to wildfire survivors in Eastern Washington and Oregon and half will go to the American Legion Wildfire Relief fund for Oregon.
To donate items for the yard sale, contact EES Senior Coordinator Valerie O’Dai at Valerie@EmergencyEquipmentSolutions.org. Monetary donations may be made through the Emergency Equipment Solutions website at EmergencyEquipmentSolutions.org.
EES helps provide relief for people and small departments in the Pacific Northwest during such natural disasters as forest fires, floods, tornadoes and earthquakes with fundraising and equipment, according to its website.
It provides data communication, laptops, cooking supplies, lighting, livestock needs, collection of donated goods and transportation of goods to those affected in a natural disaster. It holds benefit dinners and raffles to aid those affected from the disasters.
“We fill the gaps. Our running joke is ‘We do everything that Red Cross doesn’t.’ We work closely with them to make sure our services are not doubled up,” according to the website.
EES was started in 2005 and has helped with disasters from wildfires and floods throughout Eastern Oregon, Washington and California to hurricanes in Texas and Florida. They also help with smaller community issues such as firewood shortages during harsh winters and most recently masks, food and resource needs created by the coronavirus crisis.
The Disaster Relief Facebook page posts recent events for which it’s providing aid and relief. “We often find the biggest need in the Pacific Northwest is feed for livestock (both donation and transportation) and pet food, transport carriers and leashes/leads.”