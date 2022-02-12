The long, dusty trail into nonprofit Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding Center’s new location has been markedly improved, said Mary Murphy, executive director.
Previously sited in Milton-Freewater on property owned by Lin Myers, the center relocated in summer to a section of land at 1479 Spring Branch Road in Walla Walla.
Husband and Riding Center co-founder, Ron Murphy, initially hauled in about 14 loads of base material with his truck and small trailer and smoothed it with his tractor, Mary Murphy said. “It was a good start.”
Volunteer Russ Kroum saw the opportunity to engage help from other places and dropped by Dave Konen’s Koncrete Industries office in Walla Walla to talk over the project and ask for assistance.
“The scope of the project was quite large. I could see (Ron) would need larger equipment and a lot more material to get it done right,” Konen said.
Next, Konen drafted longtime friend Brent Oliver from Milton-Freewater, whose wife, Tatia Oliver, has Stateline Equipment Rental Co.
Brent Oliver volunteered to bring a bulldozer and backhoe to spread the material and drove the roller Koncrete Industries supplied for compaction, Konen said.
On Monday, Jan. 31, Konen Industries’ huge trucks lumbered in to surface the driveway and parking area.
Over several days, Konen donated 18 dump truck loads (288 tons) of crushed concrete for the base layer and 15 loads (240 tons) of gravel to top it off.
Konen said Brent Oliver’s 24 hours of equipment and labor and machinery mobilization is valued at $3,600 for his donated time. The value of Konen’s delivered material is $6,720.
They’re significant contributions, Murphy said. “Otherwise it would have taken us a long time to fundraise for the project.”
“Koncrete Industries is always willing to help charitable organizations in the Valley,” Konen said. “This one seemed especially important because its sole purpose was to help the less fortunate. Accolades are not required, but gratitude is always appreciated. A beautiful plaque was given to us. I will hang it in my office with pride.”
Access to the site was a mess before the work was done. “We struggled in summer with the dust and this winter with horrendous snow and mud,” Murphy said.
Now volunteers caring for the horses and participants can enter and park with ease, she said.
Using its nine-head herd of horses, the center offers equine-assisted activities and therapies to make a difference in the community for children and adults with disabilities. That includes recently acquired “adorable” miniature horses Buttons and Boots, who joined the full-size equine ranks.
With the center move last summer, the Murphys began moving horses on Aug. 16 and ran their six-week fall session from Sept. 7-Oct. 14.
The center has the use of an arena there on Spring Branch Road. They set up hay sheds, horse shelters and a tack room, Mary Murphy said.
The all-volunteer operation includes Russ and Leslie Kroum, who helped cover some of the cost for fueling Oliver’s equipment.
“It’s overwhelming and it’s awesome the help volunteers provide,” Mary Murphy said.
Instructors are certified through Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, pathintl.org.
The center offers opportunities to ride for around 420 people per year.
They plan to expand this year by adding a mental health program.
“We are getting facilities and certification in place to have that happen,” she said.
The center will use a 12-foot by 20-foot old hickory building delivered in early December for classroom and mental health.
“People can come in for the equine-assisted program and or meet with a mental health provider,” she said.
Karla Broughton is their certified equine specialist in mental health and learning. “She can partner with a licensed mental health provider in order to see clients,” Mary Murphy said.
