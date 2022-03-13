Entertainer, businesswoman and philanthropist Dolly Parton started Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 1995 to distribute books to the impoverished in Tennessee county where she grew up.
The nonprofit program was quickly adopted statewide by the state of Tennessee and has expanded into five countries.
Washington is the 11th state to commit to achieving statewide coverage.
The Washington Legislature gave final passage in early March of House Bill 2068 that recognizes Parton’s Imagination Library as a statewide program.
United Way of the Blue Mountains board of directors approved funding the library in Walla Walla and Columbia counties in December 2021.
“The Imagination Library fosters a love of reading and learning in preschool children by mailing them a free, age-appropriate book monthly until they turn 5 years old, regardless of the family’s income,” said United Way of the Blue Mountains Executive Director Christy Lieuallen.
“Children who are enrolled at birth will amass their own personal library of 60 books!”
To enroll in Walla Walla and Columbia counties go to uwbluemt.org/DPIL.
United Ways of the Pacific Northwest and the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction said the statewide expansion of Parton’s Imagination Library delivers free age-appropriate books to children ages birth to 5 in every county in Washington, regardless of family income.
Washington’s Imagination Library has 28 operating affiliates covering portions of the 39 counties in Washington and 17,000 eligible children in the state are receiving free books through these existing programs.
“We know the birth to 5 age range is a critically important time in reading development and expanding access to underserved areas across the state will help set up the next generation of readers for success,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal.
Programs in all counties ensure every early learner is eligible to register. Prospect affiliates must be a nonprofit. Interested parties should reach out to brooke@uwpnw.org.
Affiliates receive a monthly 50% match funding support to assist in growing enrollments. The expansion funding is made possible by OSPI, which has contracted with UWPNW to lead the expansion efforts.
For more information, see imaginationlibrary.com.
