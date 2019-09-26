Former Walla Wallan Martha Lehnen had an ideal childhood. She loved her family, adding, “I cannot believe how fortunate I was and I really hit the jackpot with (Jim and Jean Lehnen) as my parents.”
“I never really paid attention to the word ‘adoption’ until I found out while I was in the fourth grade that it included me.”
And her mom Jean, who worked for the Department of Health and Social Services, later told Martha and fellow adoptee Lisa Greenville, Martha’s best friend in high school, that she’d help them find their birth parents.
But “I was not even remotely interested in that offer. Why would I even need to know details about my birth parents? I knew who my family was and couldn’t even imagine being anywhere else. I had such a strong relationship with my folks,” Martha said.
She said her dad and Dick Greenville started the girls Big Blue booster club at Walla Walla High School where she graduated in 1975.
“There is an award at graduation named after him given to the outstanding senior female athlete. That is something I am very proud of,” Martha said.
The Lehnens were “the most loving and supportive people, and I was chosen by them to be their daughter.” They adopted Martha at five months old and adopted a second daughter, Ruth, two years later. “All I knew was that we were a family.”
People said Martha and Jean resembled one another and Ruth looked like Jim. “That would just make my parents beam with pride. I cannot believe how fortunate I was and I really hit the jackpot with them as my parents.”
Yet she could never answer such questions as who is in her family tree and what the family’s health history is. “It has been eye-opening to find out where my ancestors and I potentially came from,” she said.
Encouragement from Lisa and former Wa-Hi girls head basketball coach Marda McClenny to check out a DNA search company gave Martha the needed nudge to see where her ancestors come from and what nationalities are in her background.
“I had absolutely zero expectations. I also knew that nobody could replace my parents.”
Things changed markedly for Martha because of DNA results through Ancestry.com and an ensuing email from a Colorado woman who is apparently a third or fourth cousin. It opened doors to a “bonus family” as Martha says.
“I always thought that I had some Scandinavian in me because of fair skin and blue eyes. The percentages of my background (per Ancestry.com) is Baltic States 34 percent, England 27 percent, Ireland 22 percent, Norway and Sweden 7 percent each and small percentages of Eastern Europe and France. I was excited to know I could legitimately celebrate St. Patrick’s Day now that I know I have some Irish in me.”
She took the DNA plunge after her parents died, Jim in 1975, very suddenly from an aneurysm post appendix surgery, and Jean in 2016 after a “very long, positive life.”
Another email came in from a woman whose DNA profile looked to be a very strong match, a possible aunt or a niece named Natalie Hunt McLean.
“My birth certificate given name was ‘Baby Girl Hunt.’ This information definitely piqued my curiosity. And, it did for Natalie too,” Martha said.
Emails, pictures and a Facebook friendship followed to share photos. They talked by phone for two hours.
Natalie began helping Martha assess where she belongs in the familial puzzle.
“During our conversation, we figured out that (Natalie’s) dad, Craig Hunt is my half-brother. I was absolutely thrilled to have made this connection.”
Martha and wife Deanna Taylor live in Fullerton, Calif., where Martha is a general manager for Camping World.
She travels to Seattle and the Northwest frequently, so plans were made on Sept. 10 to gather for a late lunch.
Not only did she meet her newfound niece, but Natalie’s dad came along, too. Martha’s “new” sibling Craig is two years younger.
“Holy cow … I have a little brother,” Martha exclaimed.
“When we met, I felt an immediate connection. It certainly took some courage to meet for a first time. At 62 years old, it is such an amazing feeling knowing that I now have a bonus family. We spent five hours together talking, sharing stories and just discovering this new-found bond.
“We talked about so many things ... we both are sports fans — although he is a UW fan, (which could have been a deal breaker, she jested on Facebook) — he is a strong family man, which I love and respect.
“It is so exciting and yet very surreal. My heart is full. We have promised to make up for lost time and are confident that this kinship will grow.
Some questions may go unanswered, she said, since their birth mother and father are deceased.
Two older sisters also preceded them in death.
“I am sure that we will find out more about each other though. I have seen family pictures that take my breath away. Seeing pictures of siblings that I actually can see myself in is very strange, but in a good way,” Martha said.
Craig and Martha have been texting or talking daily since they met. “I really am looking forward to getting to know him and the rest of my bonus family.”
“This experience has been nothing short of amazing. If you have any unanswered questions regarding your family, this might be the answer for you. But, it also may not be the most rewarding experience. Some people may want that privacy,” she added.