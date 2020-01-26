Discovery of vintage negatives begs question: Who are these people?

Living in a town as connected as ours can sure pay off. Husband Dan Eveland has coffee most mornings with a group that includes longtime resident Oliver Wells. I mentioned to Dan a mystery I aim to solve with Joe Drazan, who has the online Bygone Walla Walla blog.
Joe discovered negatives of community members in an envelope with “Jerry” and “9-8-74” noted on the outside. Joe said he can’t tell from the images “where this building is or who the people are. Walla Walla has such a small documented black history; it would be great to add these to that record.”
Well, Joe, you’re in luck. Dan mentioned the mystery to Oliver who kindly stopped by Thursday morning and looked over the images with me. He didn’t recognize everyone but sure helped in the long run. So here they are.
Retired U-B photographer Bill Lilley took them as he did for lots of other weddings, reunions, insurance evidence, events, etc., Joe noted.
Joe has been processing the batch he found in a “huge group of negatives” at an estate sale on Irene Street in summer 2019.
Oliver and wife Trudy Wells moved to Walla Walla in 1972 after he was laid off from Western Electric in Phoenix, Ariz. They attended Mount Carmel Community Baptist Church, 930 W. Poplar St., where these photos were taken. Until it was razed a few years ago, the church building stood diagonally across Poplar Street from Walla Walla Fire Department Station 1.
The Rev. Robert “R.R.” Banks served the flock at Mount Carmel. In addition to the pastor, Oliver identified R.R.’s son, John Banks, and other members, including Jim Elliott, Jerry Lee and Rita Ray. Oliver, John and R.R. Banks and Jerry Lee were also master Masons and Rita was a member of Order of the Eastern Star.
So there you go, Joe and fellow readers, these are shots of congregants and the church.
At 81, Oliver may be retired but keeps busy refereeing high school basketball, football, softball and baseball games — he reffed a game Thursday night — and has a landscaping business.
He is a member of the Walla Walla 5-0 team for softball players 70 and older. They won the championship in 2019, he said.
After he and Trudy moved to Walla Walla, he served as a correctional officer at the Washington State Penitentiary for several years and was its director for the Bridge rehabilitation program for inmates with less than two years to serve before release.
From there he was a forklift operator at the Boise Cascade paper mill then spent 20 years as custodian at Pioneer United Methodist Church.
We’ll be sad to see Oliver and Trudy leave the community, however they’re headed to Renton, Wash., to be near family there.
And all of the negatives Joe works with? They go to Whitman College’s Archives.
A question does remain: Did you go to school or church with or work with and remember the names of any of these people? Joe would like to identify them and can be contacted at skippycat3@charter.net.