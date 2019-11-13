Dining out on Thursday night with police officers will benefit local children this holiday season.
Walla Walla Area Crime Watch is hosting its Tip a Local Cop at Applebees, 1604 Plaza Way, from 4-9 p.m. Thursday.
“The public is invited to participate in the Tip a Local Cop event by having a good time, supporting a great cause, dining out and meeting their local law enforcement officers,” said Vicki Ruley with WWACW and crime prevention coordinator at the Walla Walla Police Department.
Law enforcement personnel will volunteer as celebrity waiters and deliver food and drinks to provide guests with a memorable evening and exceptional service, Vicki said in a news release.
The officers will collect tips and donations to raise money and awareness for the annual, local Cops & Kids program, an annual holiday shopping event.
Tips are a tax-deductible donation to nonprofit WWACW, which supports crime prevention programs and activities throughout the Walla Walla Valley.
For Cops & Kids, officers are paired with a child selected by need to shop one-on-one for that child’s family holiday gifts.
Last year 15 children were selected for Cops & Kids. Other families were selected as officers encountered families in crisis near the holiday.
Cops & Kids programs benefited a total of 48 children and 63 of their adult family members.
Donations are being accepted for Cops & Kids, which will be sometime in the first two weeks of December.
For more information contact Vicki at vruley@wallawallawa.gov or 509-520-3735.
Veterans Home to host bazaar
Walla Walla Veterans Home will host its third annual bazaar from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays at 92 Wainwright Drive, Building 92.
Enjoy coffee and cookies and shop vendor-supplied jewelry, Real Time Pain Relief ointment, Christmas goods, crocheted items and quilts.
Proceeds from table rent and the home’s table will go to the Water Project, which helps get clean water to villages in the Sudan and to local veterans.
For more details, contact Tonya Williams, Walla Walla Veterans Home recreation activities director and volunteer coordinator, at 509-394-6809.