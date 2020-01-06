Diligence helps Marcus the dog get a home before just before Christmas

Shadrach Webb’s efforts with his photography to find homes for shelter dogs featured in a Nov. 21 U-B story in Marquee by reporter Jedidiah Maynes.
The interview got Shadrach thinking about how he could find a place for Marcus, a sweet, brown, short-haired canine with the longest residential time at Blue Mountain Humane Society.
“After talking to a few friends, I got the idea to foster him. I couldn’t get that idea out of my head, so as soon as I could, I went down to the humane society and signed the paperwork,” Shadrach emailed..
He blasted Marcus’ face all over social media and collaborated with small businesses in town to get the word out. Marcus stayed with Shadrach for about 2½ weeks and then, “I accomplished my mission. Marcus found a new home two days before Christmas Eve. Just in time for the holidays. A very heartwarming Christmas story.”
From one good turn came another when a follower/friend of Shadrach’s suggested raising money for the cause. Thus Dog Lovers Of Walla Walla BMHS Fundraiser was born using Shadrach’s social media platforms.
The $1,000 goal they set was met on Dec. 23. Even better, the fundraiser surpassed their goal, Shadrach reported. It’s currently at $1,140. See ubne.ws/2QzdEdU. They’re planning a run to Costco with the funds to purchase items the shelter can use.
“I am really proud of these accomplishments. Social media is a very powerful thing,” he said.