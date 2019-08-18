Former Walla Walla High School student Joella Miller has received a diagnosis that could spell relief after an eight-day stay in late July in Rochester, Minn., at Mayo Clinic Hospital.
She worked with a team of four pediatric neurologists and a pediatric neuropsychologist to find a cause to a condition that first presented with Tourette’s syndrome with physical motor tics.
She suddenly and unexpectedly began having seizures the night before her 16th birthday in August 2018, according to grandparents Jan and Fred Walker of Walla Walla.
The diagnosis is neurological functional seizure disorder. “The good news is it’s not epilepsy and is treatable, with some success in curing it,” Jan emailed. “They had to buy a biofeedback sensor and app for her to use multiple times daily.”
The Mayo team will work up a treatment plan with her local medical team. If in three months she doesn’t improve, she will return to Mayo for a five-day intensive program.
Jan said through the generosity of donors, the “For the benefit of Joella Miller” account at Banner Bank and an online Go Fund Me account raised $4,564.59 that has helped with flights, gas and hotel stays, expenses insurance doesn’t cover.
Joella was also a cheerleader at Wa-Hi before moving to Pasco where she lives with mom Sheri Miller. Joella’s dad, Eric Miller, lives in College Place.
She hopes to return to Chiawana High School in Pasco this fall for her senior year. She had stopped attending classes because her seizures disrupted other students. To keep up, she continued her work online and a math tutor came to her home, Jan said in a July 4 column item.
Before going to the Mayo, six neurologists at three Washington state hospitals, multiple trips to emergency rooms and stays in a Spokane hospital, Swedish Medical Center and Seattle Children’s hospital after five continuous hours of seizures, didn’t yield answers.
This diagnosis is a giant stop forward.