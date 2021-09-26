Mary Elizabeth Balof, a senior at DeSales Catholic High School, has qualified as a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

This places her in the top 1% of the highest PSAT/NMSQT scores across the nation and confirmed that score on her SAT.

She is now eligible to compete for special scholarship opportunities.

To move from semifinalist to finalist in the program, Balof must complete the National Merit Scholarship application, which includes a written essay, a letter of recommendation from her school and her transcripts exhibiting consistent academic excellence.

