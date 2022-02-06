Exchange Club of Walla Walla named two DeSales Catholic High School seniors as its Youths of the Month for January.
The honorees are Mary Elizabeth Balof and Hadley Beechinor.
Balof has a grade-point average over 4.0 and is a National Merit Scholar who has taken extremely challenging classes throughout high school.
This year, she completed multivariable calculus at Whitman College and has independently studied and achieved nationally recognized honors in Latin and French.
She is a member of the DeSales Knowledge Bowl team, serves as the Associated Student Body treasurer and is a member of National Honor Society.
She plays DeSales softball and is active in theater arts performances. She is a leader in the school's Students for Life Club. Her lifelong love of music has been nurtured through performing in church vocal groups and Walla Walla Symphony Youth Orchestra as well as violin performance and composition.
She has been accepted to the Catholic University of America, the University of Notre Dame and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. She has applications into Lafayette and Dartmouth colleges. She plans to study civil engineering and would like to continue learning about music and composition.
Her parents are doctors Barry Balof and Claire Valente of Walla Walla.
Beechinor’s GPA is also over 4.0. She has taken advanced and challenging classes including a number of courses at Walla Walla Community College.
She is an accomplished violinist who has served as concertmaster of the Sun Valley Music Institute and Walla Walla Symphony Youth orchestras.
Her career goals in agriculture have been fostered by a lifetime of experience helping on her family’s farm and as a member of 4-H and FFA. She is NHS and ASB president and a member of the Knowledge Bowl Team.
She has applied to Kansas State, Purdue and California Polytechnic universities and the University of Idaho and plans to study agricultural commodities and animal science. She is the daughter of Jason and Sarah Beechinor of Walla Walla.
Exchange Club meets from noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center and offers an option for Zoom, said member Jenna Provost.
In May, members will select two of the youth honorees to move to the next level and compete for $15,000 in scholarships.
For more information about joining Exchange, contact club President Dana Evans at evansd@bakerboyer.com. Online see wwexchangeclub.org and on Facebook go to facebook.com/WWExchangeClub.
