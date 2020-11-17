According to schedule, the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument for the Walla Walla area is now in place but plans to host a public dedication and open house have changed because of new quarantine restrictions put in place Monday by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The list of restrictions is in response to climbing numbers of those contracting the coronavirus. That includes limiting outdoor social gatherings to no more than five people from outside a household.
Penny Linterman with the GSFMM board said the lighted flagpole will be installed soon and recessed lighting on all sides will illuminate the site 24 hours a day. The monument is visible from the intersection of The Dalles Military and Myra roads and can be accessed from parking available at Fort Walla Walla.
“We had hoped to have a small dedication this Friday. Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions announced today by Gov. Inslee and in counsel with city of Walla Walla officials, that event will be postponed,” she said in a release.
A video that tells the story of the project is being prepared for later release.
It will be on Facebook pages for the city of Walla Walla, Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Fort Walla Walla. Penny cited Vic Phillips for “his extraordinary skill” in putting the video together.
She cited the many workers who braved cold, rain, long hours and discomfort to see the project come to fruition.
Penny said a variety of contractors worked tirelessly to complete the monument site: Nelson Construction Corporation, Walla Walla Electric, Koncrete Industries, Don Jackson Excavation, Dax Moreno Construction, Three Sons Concrete, Smith Brothers Landscaping, Joe Murar Engineering & Design Inc. and PBS Engineering and Environmental, Inc.