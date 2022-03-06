The roots to the lyrics from the delightful “Walla Walla Waltz” can be ascribed to the influence of “Pogo” cartoonist Walt Kelly and his humorous Christmas carol.
Sung to the classic “Deck the Halls,” Pogo, Kelly’s eponymous daily comics lead opossum character recites the lyrics, “Deck us all with Boston Charlie, Walla Walla Wash and Kalamazoo.”
Inspiration for the “Walla Walla Waltz” is drawn from those beginning lines, said Zeke Hoskin, the song’s composer and lyricist.
One evening some years ago Hoskin and wife Fl!p Breskin, cofounder of Puget Sound Guitar Workshop, sang “Deck Us All With Boston Charlie” at a music camp workshop.
“Two other people in the cabin were from Walla Walla, and they demanded that the four of us, forthwith, write a real Walla Walla Waltz. So we did,” Hoskin said.
Credit for the piece is give to Hoskin, Breskin, Clare Meeker and Ryan Stephens.
Tom Rawson, Ellen van der Hoeven, Lynn Graves and Bob Morgan gave a great performance of the waltz on Feb. 26, 2011, at the Haller Lake Community Club in Seattle, see ubne.ws/wwwaltz.
“I write lots of songs and hardly ever collaborate,” Hoskin said when contacted by email. “In this case, I wrote a rough draft with suggestions from the other three, we sang it, and I went to sleep. Then they changed every word of every verse.
“The chorus is all my work and so is the general structure of the verses. A lot of the original content remains, but that was a group effort to begin with,” he said.
“Clare Meeker rearranged the harmonic structure of the verse melody. By this point the song was a fairly singable four-way collaboration.”
Breskin and Hoskin “sang it around for a year or two,” he said.
Verses for the wineries came from Richard Scholtz, “and Tom Rawson greatly improved the verse about the colleges and the (Washington State Penitentiary).”
Breskin, Meeker and Hoskin are musicians and singers, he said.
“As for dancing, Fl!p calls square dances but we mostly stay off the dance floor these days. We haven't been to Walla Walla, though we have sung the song in Tri-Cities,” he added.
Hoskin and Breskin met at a music camp in 1992 and wed in 1998. The Bellingham couple’s musical ping-pong performances often feature his humorous songs and her serious ones.
Signature among those is “Slack Key,” in which Breskin uses Hawaiian licks to frustrate his attempts to sing too quickly, and “I Love Chocolate,” where the audience suggests topics and Hoskin composes verses on the spot.
Catch the couple singing and playing “Helping Cupid” on YouTube at ubne.ws/helpingcupid.
“Tom Rawson, the ‘Pete Seeger of the Northwest,’ has come to Walla Walla several times at the invitation of Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music,” said WWFAM member Daniel N. Clark.
