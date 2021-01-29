The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tremendous response after a recent release reported an outbreak of salmonellosis that is killing wild finches in the Northwest, including in the Dayton area of Columbia County.
The department asked that bird feeders be removed in January and has extended that ask until at least March, WDFW Communications Manager Staci Lehman said in an email.
“Wild birds can forage for food and will be fine until then,” she said.
“The response to that (initial) announcement was huge. Not only did our phones ring off the hook at the department, and emails pour in, but we heard from several Audubon Society chapters and other birding groups that they were having the same experience,” the WDFW reported online.
Many, many reports about dead or sick birds came in to the department’s online reporting tool at ubne.ws/39NzSCl.
“Based on these reports, input from the public and reports from wildlife rehabbers the department works with, and authorities in other states and Canadian provinces, we are now confident in saying that the outbreak is statewide and extends into other parts of the Northwest,” the WDFW reported .
A frequently asked questions page has been added to address concerns about salmonellosis in wild birds is at ubne.ws/2MwEc15.