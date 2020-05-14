Humanities Washington awarded a $5,000 support grant on May 4 to Touchet Valley Arts Council, owner and operator of Dayton's historic Liberty Theater, said Manager Mike Ferrians in a release.
Humanities Washington is an independent 501c3 organization in affiliation with the National Endowment for the Humanities. The funds are a part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Mike said.
"These funds are welcome and provide much-needed support for TVAC and the Liberty Theater during the shutdown measures of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will greatly assist in seeing us through this time and help provide a firm foundation for our programming of arts and culture when we are allowed to reopen," he said.
TVAC is incredibly grateful to all funding partners in our area who have responded in the most generous ways toward organizations that have always striven to enrich our communities, and will continue to do so in new ways given the challenges we face."
For more information, contact Mike at 509-382-1380; or Board President Kris Takemura at 509-520-5533.