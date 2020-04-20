Dayton museums get new events, membership coordinator

A new position for events and membership coordinator created for the Dayton Historic Depot and Boldman House museums has been filled by Shellie McLeod.
She was an innkeeper at the Weinhard Hotel for Dan and Ginny Butler for 10 years. She and husband Gary bought the hotel from the Butlers in 2008.
“As an innkeeper I organized events for our guests such as Murder Mystery Weekends, private retreats for clubs and organizations, as well as weddings, memorials and reunions,” Shellie said in a write up in The Times.
At the museums she will work toward increasing membership and broadening outreach through events, direct communication and social media.
She also will coordinate annual events such as Quilts in the Garden at Boldman House, Christmas Kickoff, Evening at the Depot and Dayton Historic Home Tours and partner with the Dayton Chamber of Commerce for the All Wheels Weekend and Dayton Days.
“I am really looking forward to introducing some interactive elements to the Depot’s regular annual events, things to encourage light-hearted participation and human interaction at these events,” she said.
“I also hope to develop some new public events, as well as opportunities for clubs and organizations to utilize our two museums for private events and tours.”
Her new post will give her the freedom to bounce ideas off the board for consideration, she said.
Social distancing has meant there has been no opportunity to share ideas about events and exhibits with the board, so she and Boldman House Museum Manager Amy Rosenberg are mainly “playing by ear.”
Until people can physically visit, Shellie will use social media to share portions of Dayton Historic Depot Museum’s “Romping in the Blues” exhibit.
Shellie knows the area well, having grown up in Columbia County. She is a member of the Dayton High School Class of 1989.
Before her hotel work, she was a stay-at-home mom. Her children are Paisley DeSiga and Derek DeSiga and she is stepmother to Winter and Brook McLeod. She and Gary have two grandsons.