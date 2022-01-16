It’s not often an entire city and county step up to recognize a fellow resident.
Retired 30-year Dayton High School social studies teacher Gordon Gerlitz had other ideas, however.
Gerlitz likes to thank others for the good things they do while they’re still around, and that meant speaking out about Dale White.
“Too often we think to do it after they’re gone. I’ve observed Dale for 40 to 50 years. He does a wonderful job, and I wanted to compliment him.”
Gerlitz recently joined forces with Dayton mover and shaker Vicki Zoller, who assembled and had printed a book with comments, commendation certificates, photos and letters to White. Find out more about the book at tinyurl.com/mry2k2e9.
The pair saw to it those honors came to White.
Personnel with the city of Dayton and Columbia County united to present the longtime plumber with a certificate of appreciation for his years of dedication and service. The city cited his outstanding performance and lasting contributions to Dayton and the surrounding community.
Gerlitz made a low-key presentation in late November at White’s home.
Longtime clients gifted him letters of appreciation.
Gerlitz emailed that a familiar theme emerged from the remarks: “24/7 Dale would do what was needed to fix your plumbing issue. He is an angel sent from heaven to help us here on earth. He is kind, generous, thoughtful and honest. Many people mentioned what a pleasure it has been to know Dale,” Gerlitz said.
In a letter from the city, Dayton Mayor Zac Weatherford recognized Dale of White Plumbing on Willow Street for extraordinary work and craftsmanship.
“Dale is a great asset to our community. His dedication and longevity to his trade is a credit to us all. Dale is an upstanding citizen of the city of Dayton, and we would like him to know how much we appreciate him,” Weatherford wrote.
A certificate of appreciation from Columbia County commissioners Ryan Rundell, Marty Hall and Charles Amerein commended White for “years of dedication, commitment to quality work and exceptional customer service” from a grateful community.
This outpouring of gratitude was not a flash in a pan. Mention about White appeared on Facebook, drawing 281 likes and more than 70 comments.
Among the many observations, Michelle Stedman noted, “He is a godsend! He’s done so much work at my place, all I have to do is leave a message. He appears, repairs and like Superman, is done and gone in a flash!”
Karen Paolino added, “This man could teach some real work ethics to some of those that don’t want to work.”
Carla J. Rowe said, “His skill & memory of what he did at the same location two owners ago is priceless! When the truck pulls up, it’s a good feeling to know the problem is solved.”
And not last or least, David DeSiga noted, “In 1971, my family bought property in Dayton. My dad hired Dale to help with a well pump and other plumbing needs through the years. This past summer, I had to replace a water line to my rental house. Guess who I used … Mr. White. My family has never used anyone else. He truly is the original Energizer bunny … he keeps going and going.”
