Members of Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington Chapter 12 awarded 2020 scholarships of $400 to two excellent applicants, said Judith Fortney, scholarship chairwoman.
Recipients are Amy Farley and Peyton Bergevin. Applicants must establish pioneer heritage per Daughters of the Pioneers requirements.
Amy graduated from Waitsburg High School in May with a 3.8 grade-point average and is the daughter of Randall Farley and Sandra Conover-Carscadden Farley. She plans to pursue a health and human performance-physical therapy degree from the College of Idaho.
Amy is descended through her mother from William C. Conover, born in 1833 in Ohio. Coming west, he married Margaret S. Crawford on March 18, 1858, in Linn County, Oregon. Margaret was born Feb. 3, 1843, in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Both traveled west by wagon.
William died of wounds believed to be from the Battle of Steptoe. Margaret died in Oct. 14, 1868. Their sons, Hollis and Otheo, moved north looking for opportunities and landed in Waitsburg where they worked as freight haulers and carried mail as far as Montana. Otheo married Lida Dickinson and started farming. Family legend notes Otheo was a skilled carpenter but a lousy farmer. Amy lives on the family’s fifth-generation farm with the original barn.
She has been active in community service at the Waitsburg Fair, Lions Club fundraisers, Red Cross Blood drives, Waitsburg Resource Center Food Bank, Exchange Club Ducky Derby, assisted the elderly with yard work and snow removal, assisted disabled youth during the Challenge Horse Camp, helped with vacation Bible school and Operation Christmas Child and served meals at Christian Aid Center.
She was a Walla Walla County 4-H ambassador and was president of 4-H Wilson Hollow Wranglers, organized and FFA, hosted a regional livestock evaluation clinic and mentored youth athletes in skiing. She is a member of the Mission Ridge Ski Team, competing throughout the western U.S. and Canada and the Pacific Northwest Ski Association U-19 Championship Team. She was volleyball team captain and received Scholar Athlete and Varsity Letter awards, was Reining Horse Association Northwest 14-18 youth champion, NRHA North American Affiliate Championship qualifier/competitor, played trumpet in the Waitsburg High pep band, and was a member of the National Honor Society and Waitsburg Youth Group.
Peyton graduated from Walla Walla High School in June with a 3.8 gpa. She is the daughter of Stacy Bergevin and Alexis Roe Bergevin. She plans to pursue an elementary education degree with endorsements in mathematics and coaching from Linfield University and has been invited to be a member of Linfield women’s basketball team.
Peyton is descended from Damase Bergevin, born March 31, 1840, in Quebec, Canada. Damase and brother Clement arrived here in 1864 after spending a year in St. Joseph, Missouri. Damase became a U.S. citizen on Oct. 12, 1878, renouncing all allegiance and fidelity to Queen Victoria of Great Britain and Ireland. Demase married Mary Parmelia Allard July 3, 1881. Mary Parmelia was born Nov. 5, 1855, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She came west with her parents, brothers and sisters in 1862 by oxen-pulled wagon. Damase worked for Dr. Baker supplying ties for the narrow-gauge railroad between Wallula and Walla Walla. In 1880 Damase bought land in several areas, accumulating 2,421 acres. They settled on the home place at Frenchtown. In 1892 he was stricken with total blindness and surrounded by the loving care of his wife, while his four sons assumed business duties and responsibilities. They also had two daughters. Peyton’s grandfather, Terry Bergevin, lives and farms there today.
Peyton was a 12-sport athlete, participating in soccer, swimming, basketball and softball and earned eight varsity letters and was team captain for six of the seasons. Peyton has been a member of FFA, ASB and NHS. During high school she volunteered with youth sports and clinics, the realtor food drive and Every 15 minutes program for safe driving. She was awarded the Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition 2019 youth initiative award. In FFA she was part of the agriculture issues and speech team, the floral team and participated in pig showmanship at the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days.
Applications for the 2021 Scholarship may be accessed at DaughtersofthePioneersWW.com.