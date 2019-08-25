Members of the Washington State Society Daughters of the American Revolution will be in Walla Walla to posthumously honor three women who served the state organization, said RaeAnna Victor in a release. She is regent of Jonas Babcock Chapter DAR in Spokane, state chairwoman of Commemorative Events and state chairwoman of America 250.
The dedication, open to the community, is part of the DAR state historian’s project to celebrate the 125th anniversary and is sponsored by 2nd Vice Regent Chris Crowder and Jonas Babcock Chapter.
Dedication ceremonies will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 in Mountain View Cemetery, 2020 S. Second Ave., starting at the grave site of Evangeline Mariette Fullmer Sherman, then moving to the grave sites of Ethel Estelle Churchill Britton and Mary Shipman Penrose. Members of the Sherman and Britton families will be on hand for the ceremony.
A reception will follow immediately afterward at Kirkman House Museum, 214 N. Colville St.
WSSDAR has nearly 3,000 members in the state who perform thousands of hours of service to their communities. This particular project is to locate, clean, mark, and rededicate grave sites of deceased state regents.
The honorees were all members of Narcissa Prentiss Chapter DAR, which held meetings in Walla Walla for 103 years until it was disbanded for lack of sustainability in 2018.
Evangeline was a state regent from 1941-43, first vice regent from 1937-39 and second vice regent from 1931-33. She served as recording secretary and was a charter member of inaugural Mary Ball Chapter DAR in 1894. Her special project was volunteering with the effort during World War II by registering and fingerprinting children.
Ethel served as state recent from 1962-64 and chapter regent from 1946-49 and 1960-62. Her state project was support for the collection, compilation and publishing of state DAR history in Volume III of the Washington State DAR History and Directory.
While never serving as state regent, Mary was a charter member of Narcissa Prentiss in 1915. She served as state chaplain from 1915-17, state librarian from 1926-32 and was chapter regent from 1922-23 and 1927-29. She was also president of the YWCA of the U.S.A. national conference in 1913.