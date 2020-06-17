Dance Center of Walla Walla reopens for summer camps, classes

The Dance Center of Walla Walla's Summer Ballet Intensive 2020 offers a series of camps and master classes that can be taken in studio or for older students via Zoom, according to director Idalee Hutson-Fish.
Like other businesses and schools, the studio has endured the coronavirus pandemic shutdown since March.
"Let me tell you ... trying to get a dance studio open in these times is really a daunting feat," Idalee texted.
"The pages of protocols are endless. Fingers crossed for Phase 3. No income for three months, four different performances canceled and trying to teach on Zoom." Sadly, that includes cancellation of Idalee's planned Italy tour, for which she would have left this last weekend.
"(It) has been seriously trying and almost devastating enough to want to just retire and be done. Dance studios worldwide are simply closing their doors. But I'm doing it! Tally ho!"
Classes range from morning and evening options to beginning and more advanced with instructors Idalee, Ashley Akacich, Caleb Leitch and Peter de Grasse.
COVID Phase 2 limits students to five per in-person classes; COVID Phase 3 limits 10 students to in-person classes and signups for these are first-come first-served.
End-of-session performance options are being explored if the state of Washington COVID-19 protocols allow for this in an outdoor venue.
"We will remain fluid as these conversations evolve and bookings revolve around protocols," according to the website.
Information is available at ubne.ws/3hzcBYa for tuition fees, Zoom options, summer registration forms and various protocols to attend in-person classes.
The studio is at 129 E. Alder St., Suite B. Call 509-525-0815 for more details or email hutsoni@hotmail.com.