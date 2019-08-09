The first Monothon Gala and Art Auction July 27 at Foundry Vineyards in Walla Walla raised $17,000 to benefit Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts.
“We exceeded our own expectations at every turn and had a truly memorable evening in Walla Walla. All of the artwork sold and after ticket sales, we ended up bringing in nearly double our target fundraising goal for the night,” the art institute’s newsletter reported.
All 32 pieces in the live and silent auction sold, raising $14,000. The highest bid went toward a print by painter and printmaker James Lavadour.
A work by Keiko Hara, Whitman College professor or art emerita, sold for $1,700, which the patron then donated back to Crow’s Shadow to auction again.
Another $3,000 came from ticket sales for the more than 90 people who attended the gala.
Artwork produced during the printing week before the gala was diverse, showing off the creative range of monotype printmaking. Monotypes are made by drawing on glass or a plate of smooth metal or stone with a greasy substance such as printer’s ink or oil paint.
Then the drawing is pressed by hand onto a sheet of absorbent paper or is printed on an etching press.
Many of the artists shared extra prints with Crow’s Shadow for its fundraising efforts. Fox Spears drove to Pendleton from Seattle, printed all day, then drove back that evening after donating eight prints.
“We are so grateful to each of the participating artists for generously sharing their time and talents with Crow’s Shadow,” according to a release.
“Artists making brand new work in the studio for us also make it very challenging to pull off. But the studio ticked along like clockwork under the direction of Judith Baumann with printer apprentices Jaime Durham and Katherine Charney.”
Volunteer Mitch Montchalin made video shorts of each day’s artists at work over four days.
They photographed artwork, produced a program catalog for the event and called a friend with less than 24 hours notice to fill in for the scheduled auctioneer who came down with a 102-degree fever the night before.
Since 1992 Crow’s Shadow has provided a creative conduit for educational, social and economic opportunities for Native Americans through artistic development.
The studio is housed within the historic Saint Andrews mission schoolhouse, itself situated at the base of the Blue Mountain foothills on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, 48004 St. Andrews Road, east of Pendleton.
Yoshihiro Kitai will give an artist-in-residence talk from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 22 at Crow’s Shadow.
Find out more about visiting the gallery and studio there at 541-276-3954 or info@crowsshadow.org or see crowsshadow.org/.