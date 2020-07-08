Crow’s Shadow Institute takes on apprentice printer

Maggie Middleton recently joined the Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts studio as an apprentice printer alongside CSIA Master Printer Judith Baumann.
Judith is currently creating editions for Natalie Ball, the November 2019 Artist-in-Residence.
Maggie's tenure overlaps with that of Jaime Durham who returned to CSIA during summer break from graduate studies and teaching at Washington State University in Pullman, according to a release from CSIA Marketing Director Nika Blasser.
"Crow’s Shadow has made some programming shifts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but given our ability to self-quarantine and the capacity of the studio to operate while maintaining distancing guidelines, we are carefully going forward with three planned Artist-in-Residences during the second half of 2020," Nika said.
Maggie will work with artists Jovencio de la Paz, expected in mid-July, Ralph Pugay in August and Wendy Red Star in October.
Maggie will help publish additional prints in a series by Raven Chacon, the AiR inFebruary 2019, and other studio projects.
Raised in Reston, Virginia, she moved to Pendleton from Albuquerque, where she had completed Tamarind Institute’s Professional Printer Training Program at the University of New Mexico. She earned her masters of fine arts in printmaking at the Eugeniusz Geppert Academy of Art and Design in Wrocław, Poland. Her undergraduate degree is from Oberlin College in Ohio.
The apprenticeship will be at least six months in duration, with a possible extension of an additional six months, Nika said.
An accomplished artist in her own right, Maggie has also published a variety of collaborative lithography projects. Her love of printmaking and lithography, in particular, is evident in her solo projects, including prints made into textiles and installation-based artwork, Nika said.
Maggie's work explores the depiction of women in art and iconography, and the “gendering of pattern,” especially in relation to print media. She is looking forward to continuing her personal art practice of long-distance collaboration with fellow artists during her time in Pendleton.
The nonprofit Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, formed in 1992, is on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in the foothills of Oregon’s Blue Mountains at 48004 Saint Andrew’s Road, Pendleton.
"Over the last 28 years Crow’s Shadow has evolved into a world-class studio focused on contemporary fine art printmaking, Nika said.