Randall Reeves broke a promise made to his parents at age 16 and years later piloted his sailboat out of the San Francisco Bay. He took his current vessel much farther — five oceans and two circumnavigations in a little more than one year. Alone.
The nephew of Gary and Patricia “Pat” Vietz of College Place didn’t just sail out into the Pacific Ocean.
The Oakland, Calif., resident made the grueling haul around North and South America, around Cape Horn and back around Antarctica and through the Northwest Passage, the first person to successfully complete the lopsided Figure 8 Voyage in one season.
The 40,000-mile sail was a 13-month venture in his 45-foot aluminum high-latitude sloop, Moli “Mo,” that culminated on Oct. 19 with the victorious reentry to his home port sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge and docking at the Sausalito Yacht Club.
This was the 2.0 sail. His first attempt ended when he hit 150-foot waves that flipped his boat and ruined his navigation system.
“We told him that if he was successful we would be there to see him sail back again under the Golden Gate Bridge,” Pat emailed. “It was quite a thrill for us to be there ... to help him celebrate,” she said.
His post on sailfeed.com notes Randall put in the time preparing for this arduous trip by crewing on a 40-foot sailboat for a 26-day, 3,000-mile passage from Hawaii to British Columbia in 2006 where “everything went gloriously wrong.”
That was it. At once captivated, he left San Francisco in 2010 for a two-year, 12,000-mile solo loop of the Pacific in a 30-foot sailboat. Then he crewed aboard one of just seven boats that completed a 65-day, ice-strewn 5,000-mile sail through the Northwest Passage in 2014.
He practiced aboard Moli, sailing her 7,000 miles in 2016 from Kodiak, Alaska, to Hawaii and home to San Francisco.
He is a licensed master of vessels to 50 gross tons, his blog notes.
Randall’s wife Joanna Bloor is a motivational speaker and he owned a restaurant in San Francisco before selling it to finance his sailing, Pat said. Randall credits Joanna’s support as being the reason he could make such journeys.
Go Fund Me campaigns, mentors, businesses, friends and strangers also contributed to making his journey possible, he said.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for when mechanical or other issues arose many who assisted him in ports en route became friends, he notes at ubne.ws/2NKwJZg.
Virtual stowaways, as Randall called them, watched his progress on line. And among his legion of family supporters, his mother Evon Reeves kept watch over the Figure 8 tracker — “back-end analysis shows that she checked the tracker every 8.5 minutes on average for the two years I was on the course,” he said.
