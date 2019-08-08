It was so humid in Orlando, Fla., during the 120th Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention July 19-24 that Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992 Commander Trina Parrish said her glasses steamed up when she went outdoors.
As commander also of District 17, Trina was presented with a white hat that signifies 100 percent membership growth. She was thrilled to be there and said for the first time in 27 yearsVFW posts grew in membership. District 17 covers Walla Walla, West Richland, Richland, Kennewick, Prosser, Sunnyside, Othello and Yakima.
Lorena Garanzuay, auxiliary president, noted in the August post newsletter that volunteers are needed to assist with the annual cowboy breakfast fundraiser on Aug. 31.
Helpers are needed for decorating, setting up and taking down.
The VFW breakfast is open to the community from 7-9:30 a.m. at the Post 102 N. Colville St., the morning of the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days parade on Main Street. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee and juice are on the menu from $8. Tickets are available at the door.
Kiwanis Club will host a breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. Sept. 7 at the VFW during Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend, according to the VFW newsletter. Proceeds raised from this event also benefit service projects Kiwanis sponsors in the community.
As a matter of note, Combat Veterans International will meet at the VFW Post from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 10. They gather on the second Saturday each month.
American Legion meets at the VFW Post on the fourth Wednesday each month.
The post is open for bingo Mondays and Tuesdays: Early Bird starts at 6:15 p.m.; regular bingo at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Trina at 509-520-0982 or Lorena at 509-520-4969.