Social media is where it’s at for fun videos on the adventure that is the coronavirus quarantine. Because we should be able to laugh at and sing along with this whole unwelcome adventure. Laughter is part of staying healthy, right?
Seems all this isolation has spurred creativity to help cope with the /Stay Home, Stay Healthy directive we’re modeling to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve.
Right here in Walla Walla, Jeffrey and Patrice Townsend donned bathrobes and matching blue and green plaid PJs and put their lyrics to the Beatles’ “Two of Us.” “Two of us checking emails, reading comments on my wall,” they harmonize. “You and me doing dishes, making wishes, ‘cause we just stay home. ‘Cause we just stay home, ‘cause we just stay home, we’re staying home!” See ubne.ws/2KmKbBe.
Dayton’s The Liberty Theater Manager Michael John Ferrians of Waitsburg took to his keyboard on Facebook to sing Eric Carman’s 1975 hit, “All By Myself,” (Don’t want to drink coffee all by myself). See ubne.ws/2yDRDW4.
Ian Anderson and Leslie Mandoki perform the guitar and flute-laced “We Say Thank You,” a heartfelt ode that honors COVID-19 heroes on the frontline, according to a release from Anne Leighton Media. See ubne.ws/2VSmoyf.
This and subsequent videos are accessible, scattered all over the internet.
Check these out:
Brent McCollough took a popular Bee Gees disco song and turned it into “Stayin’ Inside.”
“Stay home and wash your hands! Hope everybody is staying safe, and staying inside! Well, you can tell by the way I wash my hands, I’m corona-free, don’t take no chance, toilet paper and latex gloves, I’ve been ready for this since I was born.
“And now it’s all right, it’s OK, you may look the other way. You can try to understand, the corona virus’s effect on man. Whether you’re a brother or whether you’re a mother, you’re stayin’ inside, stayin’ inside. Feel the city breaking and everybody shaking, we’re stayin’ inside, stayin’ inside ... Ah ha ha ha ... “ and so forth. See ubne.ws/2K6iNak.
Saturday Night Live veteran comedian and actor Adam Sandler debuted a “Quarantine Song” during a remote connection on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, also recording from home. “Doctors and nurses can save us from this mess if we get them the supplies we need ... ,” he sings while strumming his electric guitar. See ubne.ws/2Xztl9T.
Singer Jon Bon Jovi appeared on Jimmy’s show with a song about the COVID-19 outbreak. He came on remotely from his New Jersey studio during his week three in isolation, he said. Jon sponsors Soul Kitchen, which helps people in need through crowd sourcing with the #DoWhatYouCan campaign. “Nothing’s the same, this ain’t a game we got to make it through ...” See ubne.ws/2yjZXtB.
In a take on the Beach Boys‘ “Kokomo,” Jon Pumper said he hopes “everyone is staying healthy (both physically and mentally) during this time. A little tune about how self-quarantine is going for us, from a musician and camera technician who suddenly found themselves with a lot of time on their hands. Stay safe everyone, and help flatten this curve!” He sings about not being able to go to “Bermuda, Bahamas, c’mon pretty mama,” because he’s “in quarantine, my corona home, I spent the last few days all alone.” ubne.ws/2K76fzq.
An ear, nose and throat surgeon in Cincinnatti, Matt Hensler went into self-imposed quarantine after being exposed to someone with the virus. With all that spare time, he recorded a parody of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man.” A harmonica perched below his chin on a neck rack and keyboard at his fingertips, he sings, “Bring us a cure, you’re the ‘Corona Man’. Well we all need relief from this malady, can you get us feelin’ all right? ... “ See ubne.ws/3a8J2aH.
Chris Mann posted a parody of Adele’s “Hello (From the Inside).” “Hello, it’s me, I’m in California dreaming’ about going out to eat ... ‘’ See ubne.ws/2RE2DZX.
“The outdoors may look much greener but it is not safe”, sings animated lobster Sebastian to Ariel, who’s itching to go topside in a parody of the Disney song, “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid.” See ubne.ws/2K5qFZH.
The list, and you can search for these on YouTube, includes a Foreigner song, “I Want to Know What Day It Is;” the Beatles‘ “Yesterday” gets the lockdown treatment, Cardi B raps “Coronavirus;” and there are “The 12 Days of Quarantine — (A Coronavirus COVID-19) song; Coronavirus “Rhapsody” by Queen/COVID-19 karaoke; the “Family Lockdown Boogie;” and “My Sharona” turned into “My Corona.”
CBS reported on March 23 when Neil Diamond fine-tuned “Sweet Caroline” to promote steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus: “ ... Hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you ... “ See ubne.ws/34yKxhm.
Ala Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” seven members of the Phoenix Chamber Choir, one in scrubs, sang “Coronavirus Rhapsody.” “Security is tightening! Very very frightening, me! Gotta lay low, gotta lay low! I’m just a poor boy, facing mortality. We’re Phoenix Chamber Choir with a #PhoenixFamily. Spare us our lives from this monstrosity, this awful travesty. Touch your face, wash your hands, will you wash your hands? Bismillah, No! ...” and so it goes. See ubne.ws/2K4OkJR.
And finally, although far from the last video, this funny bit comes from a family of six in Kent, England. They belt out their version of “One Day More,” from “Les Miserables.” “One day more, another day another destiny. Shopping for online delivery, I tried again online, there’s nothing ‘til September time.” And then, “Our grandparents are miles away,” harmonize two of the kids, “They can’t work Skype, we’re brokenhearted.” See ubne.ws/3emgLAP.