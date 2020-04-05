To keep from feeling too cooped up in the coronavirus-caused social distancing era, opportunities are plentiful to get outdoors and walk in a shaded area with peaceful surroundings at Mountain View Cemetery, said groundskeeper Joanna Lanning.
"There are lots of blooming trees and flowers to see as well as abundant bird life courting and building nests," she said. The site is terrific for a family or individual outing.
She said visitors can take self-guided tours by picking up tour and symbols cards and a map at the kiosk by the cemetery office, 2120 S. Second Ave. Symbols cards can help match the curious markings on headstones.
About 10 new point-of-interest signs were placed around the cemetery in March, bringing the total to around 30, she said.
Walking the perimeter is about two miles and it has quiet streets for bike riders.