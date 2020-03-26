COVID-19 may cancel group’s projects, but not bird spotting
The Saturday, March 21 scheduled highway cleanup project sponsored by the nonprofit Blue Mountain Audubon Society has been canceled over concerns of group gathering in light of the coronavirus pandemic, said Kathryn Howard in a release.
The good news is the group will tackle roadside debris cleanup when it can be rescheduled. They also planned to head to Othello for the Sandhill Crane Festival, but that one was canceled.
In the mean time anyone can report bird sightings to the group by emailing housewren084@gmail.com. Barn owls are another bird the group keeps tabs on and Chris Howard is the go-to with questions at chrish.734@gmail.com.
BMAS emails The Magpiper newsletter nine months each year, see blumtn.org for details.
BMAS serves its members and community while appreciating, preserving and enjoying birds and wildlife and the natural environment. Its volunteers provide education, conservation and enjoyment opportunities to members and the public.
Once the all-clear is called to safely resume group gatherings, the Chapter will resume hosting field trips and monthly meetings on the Whitman College campus in Olin Hall. Check the website for a schedule of event times and dates.
The Magpiper, Chapter newsletter, is published nine months of each calendar year. The Magpiper is being published through email only, and is not being mailed starting in January, 2019. To add your email address to the Magpiper subscription, please use the “contact us” form.