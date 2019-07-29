The Walla Walla and Columbia counties Court Appointed Special Advocates program will host an informative gathering for volunteers from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Walla Walla Juvenile Justice Center, 455 W. Rose St.
In a casual setting, CASA volunteers and staff will talk about the volunteer-powered network of committed people from all walks of life who believe society has a fundamental obligation to its most vulnerable children.
“We are people just like you who believe that every child has the right to be treated with dignity, to be safe and to thrive in a loving home,” said Zach Meyer, CASA program coordinator.
With a CASA volunteer, a child is half as likely to languish in foster care and the child welfare system and are that much more likely to find a safe, permanent home.
Currently, there are more than 70 children in the community who do not have a committed CASA volunteer to advocate for their best interests and make that critical difference. To learn more making a difference for these children as a CASA volunteer, attend the informational night.
For more details, contact Zach at 509-524-2807 or casainfo@co.walla-walla.wa.us. See also wwcasa.com.