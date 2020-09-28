Drawing from their travels around the western U.S., George and Deanna Jameson have put together a presentation they’ve dubbed “Wandering the Countryside and Some Birds Got in the Way.”
George will talk about the unique lunch spots, birds and different places they sought to visit on their journey during a virtual talk at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 via Zoom to Blue Mountain Audubon Society members and others in the community.
The couple will let the birds and images do most of the talking and will fill in the excursions with a few fun stories about their adventures.
The places they visited will be shown to share the birds they encountered, noted BMAS member Kathryn Howard in an item in the group’s Magpiper communique.
Among their discoveries are common loons and ducks in Washington state, waterfowl and sandhill cranes in Arizona, raptors in New Mexico and myriad sparrows, juncos and other avian species they encountered on their meanderings.
“The primary emphasis of the presentation is to show lots of bird pictures, talk about the birds, and have fun along the way,” they said.
Those who receive regular emails from BMAS will receive a Zoom meeting invitation prior to Oct. 15. Otherwise, go to blumtn.org to access the link on the week of the event.