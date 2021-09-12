Special. Beautiful. Soul sisters. Memories to treasure. Parting thoughts shared from the sisterhood of eight Cottey College alumna who reunited for their 40th class reunion Aug. 19-23 at Cheryl Hansen's place in Waitsburg.
"We (were) thrilled to see each other and spend time in the Walla Walla Valley catching up," she said.
Hansen planned quite an itinerary for her friends, who descended on her family's Stella's Homestead and came from Oregon, Maryland, Arizona, California, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Washington. Their schedule could be the playbook when entertaining out-of-town guests:
They listened to Walla Walla's Coyote Kings with Tiph Dames perform on Aug. 19.
On Aug. 20 they hiked above Hansen's family farm to a wheat field, took in a tour via Walla Walla Valley Transportation SUVs to Aluvé, Sleight of Hand Cellars, Pepper Bridge Winery and Caprio Cellars, enjoyed a traditional barbecue at the farm, serenaded Cottey College songs, recited the Lord's Prayer to Cheryl's mom, Geraine Hansen, and closed the evening with a Cottey College song fest in the pasture.
Activities on Aug. 21 included a tour of Palouse Falls — six in their party hiked to the bottom and three swam at the base; picnicked at Lyons Ferry State Park; stopped at the Waitsburg Grocery Store and visited the Waitsburg Trilogy statue; dressed up for a fashion show modeling Geraine Hansen's formal 1970 dresses. Cottey alums Darien Sterling from California and Lesli Pintor from Arizona capped the evening with a homemade, Southwest-themed dinner on the farm prepared for classmates Hansen, Debbie Rink of Portland, Margaret Russ, Susan Welz of Wisconsin, Anne Abbe of Minnesota and former Walla Wallan Kim Bennett of California.
Aug. 22 brought a hike on the logging road above the farm to see a garbanzo crop on Lewis Peak Road, a walking tour in downtown Walla Walla and perusing postcards at Book & Game Co. While they looked around The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, Hansen said her parents, Jim and Geraine Hansen, met in one of the conference rooms during an American Legion dance in August 1946. The group then ascended to the hotel's second floor to view artist David Manuel's oil paintings about missionaries Marcus and Narcissa Whitman. They also visited Clay in Motion Inc. pottery studio in Milton-Freewater.
"I shared with the visitors the balance between our agriculture crops, how wheat is the primary commodity in the region and the balance now with the wine industry in Walla Walla County," Cheryl Hansen said. "I shared the history of wine production from the early Italian immigrants to the present, along with hay, alfalfa seed, garbanzos, canola seed, etc. I explained the history of Walla Walla including the Italians, Chinese and Japanese influences, and my own decedents from Scotland, Denmark, Germany and France. I emphasized how much Washington is trade dependent, especially with Asia. They were surprised by all the agriculture here."
She said some of her classmates have visited before — "Margaret Russ from Maryland wants to come back and help me with further projects on the farm. She even gave me a pinky swear she would be back. My Cottey friends are more like family and love unconditionally," Cheryl Hansen said.
Welz will host the next gathering, promising lots of swimming in Wisconsin in 2022. The reunion in 2023 will be at Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri, and another in Reno, Nevada, in 2024.
The group stays connected through Cottey College on Facebook, group texting, Christmas cards, phone calls, Cottey College reunions every five years in Nevada, Missouri. Several of from this group go every five years to spend time with their Class of 1983.
Hansen's family has deep multi-generational farming roots here. Jim Hansen grew up on Coppei Mountain with five siblings and their parents, Albert and Margaret Hansen. In 1947, Jim and Geraine bought the current property 3 miles from where Jim grew up, farmed and raised six kids.
"They started Hansen Harvester and went to work custom seeding and harvesting for other producers," Cheryl said. Jim Hansen, died in 2015 and and in 2017, Cheryl moved back to the farm to take care of her mother.
"I began cleaning up the property and inside all of the buildings and renewing it as Stella's Homestead. "There are now four Airbnb sites, event and wedding venue. In Sept 2019 I hosted the Huichica Walla Walla music festival. I've recently cleared our fruit orchard and planted a test plot of riesling (15 plants) and Mourvèdre (10 plants) of grapes. If all goes well, I intend to plant an acre of grapes in the spring," she said.
Cottey College is owned by the P.E.O. Sisterhood (Philanthropic Educational Organization), a U.S.-based international women's organization of about 230,000 members, with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide.
