An award-winning chef and his wife have made quite the name for their themselves and their restaurant, since it opened in 2017 in Kansas City, Mo.
Native Walla Wallan Michael and Christina Corvino announced this month that Feast Magazine tapped Michael for Chef of the Year honors.
Not only that, Christina was selected as a 2019 James Beard Foundation Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Fellow.
They own and operate Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room at 1828 Walnut St., Crossroads Arts District. See corvino.com for more details.
“Michael Corvino has been a favorite among Kansas City diners since his time at The American, so it’s no surprise that Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room is solidifying his reputation as one of the best and brightest chefs in the region,” Feast stated.
The Corvinos are bound for California this week for the ninth annual Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival Thursday-Sunday. Michael is a featured chef at the event.
He will cook at FIG Restaurant with FIG’s Chef Jason Prendergast, from 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday. And “Christina will be popping bottles.” If you’re going to be in L.A. at that time, reservations can be made at lafw.com/events.htm.
Christina is one of 20 women industry leaders across the country who have been selected to take part in the leadership program. Developed with Babson College, it focuses on mentorship, education, and development.
For five days in October the fellows will learn new skills to grow their careers and scale their businesses, according to jamesbeard.org.
Women who’ve been through the program in the past report major growth in their businesses: alumnae of WEL have expanded from a single restaurant to restaurant groups, signed national product distribution deals, and launched whole new companies.