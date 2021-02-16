U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District will host an engineering challenge and competition on Zoom in honor of Engineering Week Feb. 22-March 5.
Teachers, students, classrooms and families are encouraged to participate in the virtual experience.
The Walla Walla District celebrates Eweek annually by hosting competitions among area schools to promote curiosity and encourage students to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.
With COVID-19 still grinding away, Walla Walla District personnel and classroom teachers will collaborate to offer opportunities for students to interact virtually with STEM professionals as they recreate NASA’s engineering challenge of designing a “Mars Lander: Seven Minutes of Terror!”
Students will be challenged to design and build a lander that will deliver a spacecraft — using one 5-ounce plastic cup — and an astronaut — one standard ping pong ball — safely to the ground from a specified height.
A successful landing will be deemed if the plastic cup remains upright with the ping pong ball inside, on and after impact. Students may use any materials to create the lander — while being mindful of the design constraints and competition rules.
Contact Hillary Smith, 2021 Eweek coordinator at hillary.s.smith@usace.army.mil to receive the Eweek packet and classroom placement with a Walla Walla District engineer.
Activities will kick off on Feb. 22 and allow classes and students to engage through March 5. Limited spaces are available for placement, so applicants should reply no later than Friday.
The Corps of Engineers’ mission is dedicated to serving the nation, according to a release. Eweek is one of many opportunities that allows the Walla Walla District to give back to the community and its future. For more information about National Engineers’ Week, see discovere.org.
To learn more about the Corps of Engineers and its mission in the Walla Walla District, go to usace.army.mil.