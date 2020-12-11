Because of the coronavirus quarantine, members of the Walla Walla Branch American Association of University Women chose to cancel their 57th annual book sale, slated for Feb. 19-21 at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.
Being in large groups — in close quarters — is virtually impossible right now.
“We need to be sure it is safe for our 60 high school and college volunteers who help set up, the 200 AAUW members who work the sale and the many hundreds of people in the community who attend the book sale,” said co-chairwoman Kay Raddatz in a release.
Donors may still drop off books at donation boxes in Walla Walla at Southgate Center Market (formerly Harvest Foods), John’s Wheatland Bakery, in the alley behind the YWCA , Impress Salon on Plaza Way; in College Place at Andy’s Market and in Milton-Freewater at Fry’s True Value.
Arrangements to have large donations picked up may be made by calling 509-386-0421 or 360-670-7629. The book sale sponsors continue to be grateful for the community’s donations, Kay said.
The tentative plan is to hold small sales next summer or fall in the former YWCA Ice Chalet lobby on Birch Street, if that can be done safely, Kay said.
Sales would be held on eight Saturdays and Sundays in the largest categories to help decrease the inventory as much as possible before the 2022 sale, and to raise funds to help girls and women in the community.
Categories for pop-up sales will be picture and chapter books, young adult, science fiction/fantasy, cookbooks, biography/autobiography, collectibles, U.S./world history, military history, Northwest history, visual arts, performing arts, literature (classics, poetry, essays and short stories), fiction, and non-print media (audio books, DVDs, CDs and games).
Book sale proceeds fund AAUW’s mission to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
The next AAUW Book Sale is projected for Feb. 18-20, 2022.